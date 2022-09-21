BALTIMORE - A fan favorite is returning to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for a four-game series.This will be Trey Mancini's first trip to play his former team since he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1.Mancini is batting sixth and playing first base on Thursday.He recounted the odd feeling of flying into BWI as a visitor; staying in the visiting team's hotel, not his home; and walking into the visiting team's clubhouse."I've been looking forward to it, more than nervousness," Mancini said. "I'm so familiar with Camden Yards and Baltimore. It's a little...

