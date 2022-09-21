Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Mark Contreras in center field on Friday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Contreras will take over center field after Gilberto Celestino was given the night off. In a matchup against Angels' Shohei Ohtani, our models project Contreras to score 4.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City
Matt Wallner had another strong night at the plate but the Kansas City Royals had enough offense on Wednesday night to hand the Minnesota Twins a 5-2 loss. Wallner was the source of the Twins' offense as he put Minnesota on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. The Forest Lake native added to his night with an RBI double in the fourth that made it a 3-2 game.
'Bigger than baseball': Fan favorite Trey Mancini returns to Baltimore to play former team
BALTIMORE - A fan favorite is returning to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for a four-game series.This will be Trey Mancini's first trip to play his former team since he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1.Mancini is batting sixth and playing first base on Thursday.He recounted the odd feeling of flying into BWI as a visitor; staying in the visiting team's hotel, not his home; and walking into the visiting team's clubhouse."I've been looking forward to it, more than nervousness," Mancini said. "I'm so familiar with Camden Yards and Baltimore. It's a little...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will sit on the bench after Ben Gamel was chosen as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Cruz has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .294...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Jesus Aguilar hitting sixth on Friday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aguilar will handle designated hitting duties after Anthony Santander was shifted to right field and Kyle Stowers was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Aguilar to score 9.7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies' bats
Logan Webb didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night. Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77),...
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Vavra is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 80 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .279 batting average with a .701 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will start Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds, and Cal Mitchell across their outfield on Friday. Oneil Cruz will be the designated hitter and Kevin Newman will start at shortstop while Ji-hwan Bae makes his MLB debut on second base.
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday night lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Aguilar is being replaced at designated htiter by Adley Rutschman versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 496 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .657 OPS, 16 home runs,...
Comments / 0