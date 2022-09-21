Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will rest in Pittsburgh after Diego Castillo was named Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 4.8% barrel rate and a .285 expected weighted...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jace Peterson riding pine Friday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Luis Urias will replace Peterson on third base and bat seventh. Urias has a $2,500 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 12.0 FanDuel points. Per our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Alejo Lopez benched on Friday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Lopez will take a seat after Jonathan India was positioned at second base, Kyle Farmer was announced as Cincinnati's designated hitter, and Jose Barrero was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 103 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will sit on the bench after Ben Gamel was chosen as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Cruz has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .294...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
NBC Sports
McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3
CINCINNATI – Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night. McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Jesus Aguilar hitting sixth on Friday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aguilar will handle designated hitting duties after Anthony Santander was shifted to right field and Kyle Stowers was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Aguilar to score 9.7...
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Vavra is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 80 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .279 batting average with a .701 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will start Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds, and Cal Mitchell across their outfield on Friday. Oneil Cruz will be the designated hitter and Kevin Newman will start at shortstop while Ji-hwan Bae makes his MLB debut on second base.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt goes deep, Scranton staff pitches to contact
DH Josh Breaux 1-4 3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K. Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — Ridings the only pitcher with a strikeout tonight!. Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (blown save) Anthony Banda 0.1 IP,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Dodgers rest Justin Turner on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner will take a break after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 374 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 389 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .205 batting average with a .753 OPS, 24 home...
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday night lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Aguilar is being replaced at designated htiter by Adley Rutschman versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 496 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .657 OPS, 16 home runs,...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
Comments / 0