Miami Team Stax

numberfire.com
Rays option Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham
The Tampa Bay Rays optioned catcher Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Pinto had been providing catcher depth for the Rays. Francisco Mejia will catch for JT Chargois on Thursday and hit sixth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia is averaging 6.9 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
Sandy Alcantara extends Marlins’ dominance over Nationals
Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 batters, and Bryan De La Cruz homered as part of his first career four-hit game,
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Alejo Lopez benched on Friday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Lopez will take a seat after Jonathan India was positioned at second base, Kyle Farmer was announced as Cincinnati's designated hitter, and Jose Barrero was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 103 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will rest in Pittsburgh after Diego Castillo was named Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 4.8% barrel rate and a .285 expected weighted...
Braxton Garrett picks up where he left on in Miami Marlins return to beat Nationals
Braxton Garrett’s start on Friday began on a tough note. He watched as Lane Thomas sent his second pitch of the night, a 91.6 mph four-seam fastball, down the left-field line for a leadoff home run to put the Miami Marlins in an early hole against the Washington Nationals.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will sit on the bench after Ben Gamel was chosen as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Cruz has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .294...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Jesus Aguilar hitting sixth on Friday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aguilar will handle designated hitting duties after Anthony Santander was shifted to right field and Kyle Stowers was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Aguilar to score 9.7...
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Vavra is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 80 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .279 batting average with a .701 OPS,...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt goes deep, Scranton staff pitches to contact
DH Josh Breaux 1-4 3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K. Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — Ridings the only pitcher with a strikeout tonight!. Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (blown save) Anthony Banda 0.1 IP,...
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will start Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds, and Cal Mitchell across their outfield on Friday. Oneil Cruz will be the designated hitter and Kevin Newman will start at shortstop while Ji-hwan Bae makes his MLB debut on second base.
Titusville Herald
Friday's Scores
¶ Austin Hill Country def. Giddings State School , forfeit. May vs. San Marcos Baptist Academy, ccd. Mount Calm vs. Apple Springs, ccd. Welch Dawson vs. Hart, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 389 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .205 batting average with a .753 OPS, 24 home...
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday night lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Aguilar is being replaced at designated htiter by Adley Rutschman versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 496 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .657 OPS, 16 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias resting Thursday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. Gunnar Henderson will move to third base in place of Urias while Jorge Mateo starts at shortstop and bats ninth. Henderson has a $3,400 salary on Thursday...
FOX Sports
Marlins face the Nationals leading series 1-0
Washington Nationals (52-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -239, Nationals +195; over/under is 7 runs.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
