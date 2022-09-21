Miami Team Stax

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will start Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds, and Cal Mitchell across their outfield on Friday. Oneil Cruz will be the designated hitter and Kevin Newman will start at shortstop while Ji-hwan Bae makes his MLB debut on second base.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO