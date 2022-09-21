Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
Titusville Herald
Reeves names new head of Mississippi Wildlife department
HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has promoted the interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to the post permanently. Reeves announced on Friday that former state Sen. Lynn Posey, who also had served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, will continue...
Titusville Herald
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
Titusville Herald
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
Titusville Herald
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County. The lawsuits, filed by the...
Titusville Herald
Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
Titusville Herald
Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
Titusville Herald
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
