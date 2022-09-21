ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Titusville Herald

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
Titusville Herald

Reeves names new head of Mississippi Wildlife department

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has promoted the interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to the post permanently. Reeves announced on Friday that former state Sen. Lynn Posey, who also had served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, will continue...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Titusville Herald

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
GEORGIA STATE
Titusville Herald

Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
PORTLAND, OR
Texas State
Texas Sports
Titusville Herald

Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County. The lawsuits, filed by the...
MISSOURI STATE
Titusville Herald

Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
MAINE STATE
Titusville Herald

Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
MARYLAND STATE
Titusville Herald

Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
DELAWARE STATE

