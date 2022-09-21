Read full article on original website
Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games. Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers. Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.
Sep. 22 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from a handful of high school football games on Thursday, Sep. 22. In one of the key matchups, PSJA North handed Vela it’s first loss of the season as the Raiders edged the SaberCats 28-21 in District 15-5A Division I play. Final scores: PSJA North 28, Vela 21 Edinburg North […]
Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches. “I’m really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo said. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.” Oviedo has given up seven runs with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five starts since being acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Aug. 1.
McCallum's David Houston, Weiss' Takyla Brown voted high school athletes of the week
Takyla Brown powered the Wolves to two district wins last week over Copperas Cove and Hutto. Over the two matches, she notched 86 assists. In Weiss' first season as a Class 6A school, the team has a 2-1 record in district and is in second place in league standings. In...
Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 5 highlights and scores
VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 5 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 5 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores: Victoria West vs. CC King: 72-21 (FINAL) Victoria East vs. Carroll: 53-7 (FINAL) Saint Joseph vs. Brownsville: 40-47 (FINAL) Gregory Portland vs. Calhoun: 41-22 (FINAL) El Campo...
Titusville Herald
Friday's Scores
¶ Austin Hill Country def. Giddings State School , forfeit. May vs. San Marcos Baptist Academy, ccd. Mount Calm vs. Apple Springs, ccd. Welch Dawson vs. Hart, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
Watch: Aron Cruickshank makes a beautiful touchdown catch while completely blanketed in coverage
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It took until the fourth quarter but Rutgers football found the endzone against Iowa. Evan Simon’s 18-yard touchdown link-up with wide receiver Aron Cruickshank making it a 24-10 lead for Iowa. For a Rutgers offense that didn’t find the end zone last week in a 16-14 win at Temple, this was not an insignificant moment. And for Simon, this was important. Simon threw a first quarter interception, a Pick-6, that set the tone early for Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the momentum of that play and scored 24 unanswered points against the home team. His touchdown connection with Cruickshank was a...
