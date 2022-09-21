ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

The Associated Press

Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games. Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers. Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ValleyCentral

Sep. 22 HS Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from a handful of high school football games on Thursday, Sep. 22. In one of the key matchups, PSJA North handed Vela it’s first loss of the season as the Raiders edged the SaberCats 28-21 in District 15-5A Division I play. Final scores: PSJA North 28, Vela 21 Edinburg North […]
HARLINGEN, TX
The Associated Press

Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches. “I’m really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo said. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.” Oviedo has given up seven runs with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five starts since being acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Aug. 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Minnesota State
Titusville Herald

Friday's Scores

¶ Austin Hill Country def. Giddings State School , forfeit. May vs. San Marcos Baptist Academy, ccd. Mount Calm vs. Apple Springs, ccd. Welch Dawson vs. Hart, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Aron Cruickshank makes a beautiful touchdown catch while completely blanketed in coverage

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It took until the fourth quarter but Rutgers football found the endzone against Iowa. Evan Simon’s 18-yard touchdown link-up with wide receiver Aron Cruickshank making it a 24-10 lead for Iowa. For a Rutgers offense that didn’t find the end zone last week in a 16-14 win at Temple, this was not an insignificant moment. And for Simon, this was important. Simon threw a first quarter interception, a Pick-6, that set the tone early for Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the momentum of that play and scored 24 unanswered points against the home team. His touchdown connection with Cruickshank was a...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

