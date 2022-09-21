Read full article on original website
Levis' 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night. After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats (4-0) ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Coming a snap after the senior quarterback was nearly intercepted, it was just what Kentucky needed to gain room from a NIU squad unfazed by being 26-point underdogs. Matt Ruffolo’s 49-yard field goal later in the third provided a 10-point cushion and came during a hot stretch in which Levis completed eight consecutive attempts. Levis later found Tayvion Robinson, who spun off a tackle and ran 40 yards for his second TD to make it 31-17 with 8:46 remaining. That cushion helped as the Huskies fought back to within 31-23 with 2:47 left on Justin Lynch’s 2-yard run after a defensive holding penalty. Ethan Hampton’s two-point conversion pass failed, Kentucky recovered the onside kick and Levis knelt to seal the win.
