numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
Oscar Gonzalez, Cal Quantrill lead Guardians past Rangers
Oscar Gonzalez homered twice, Cal Quantrill was strong on the mound and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will rest in Pittsburgh after Diego Castillo was named Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 4.8% barrel rate and a .285 expected weighted...
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt goes deep, Scranton staff pitches to contact
DH Josh Breaux 1-4 3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K. Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — Ridings the only pitcher with a strikeout tonight!. Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (blown save) Anthony Banda 0.1 IP,...
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Vavra is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 80 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .279 batting average with a .701 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 178 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .261 batting average with a .744...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will start Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds, and Cal Mitchell across their outfield on Friday. Oneil Cruz will be the designated hitter and Kevin Newman will start at shortstop while Ji-hwan Bae makes his MLB debut on second base.
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Rays' dugout Friday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's series opener, but he's taking a seat a day later. Randy Arozarena will shift to left field while Harold Ramirez works as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 2 batter.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow in right field for Diamondbacks on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow will operate in right field after Jake McCarthy was left on the bench versus Dodgers' lefty Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Luplow to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon sent to Colorado's bench on Friday night
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. McMahon will take a break at home after Alan Trejo was shifted to second base and Ezequiel Tovar was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 349 batted balls this season, McMahon has accounted...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias resting Thursday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. Gunnar Henderson will move to third base in place of Urias while Jorge Mateo starts at shortstop and bats ninth. Henderson has a $3,400 salary on Thursday...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
numberfire.com
David Peralta batting cleanup for Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta will take over left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right, Manuel Margot was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, and Harold Ramirez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Alex Manoah, our...
