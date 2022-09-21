ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Associated Press

Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games. Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers. Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will sit on the bench after Ben Gamel was chosen as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Cruz has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .294...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Vavra is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 80 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .279 batting average with a .701 OPS,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramon Urias scratched, Terrin Vavra to start on Friday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Terrin Vavra will take over second base and bat eighth after Ramon Urias was scratched from Friday's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Vavra to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Saturday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 389 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .205 batting average with a .753 OPS, 24 home...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO

