numberfire.com
Rays option Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham
The Tampa Bay Rays optioned catcher Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Pinto had been providing catcher depth for the Rays. Francisco Mejia will catch for JT Chargois on Thursday and hit sixth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia is averaging 6.9 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
Ozzie Guillen wishes Chicago had a team like the Cleveland Guardians (Video)
Ozzie Guillen wants the White Sox to be a little bit more like the Cleveland Guardians, who are a lot of fun this season. The Cleveland Guardians are on a tear and are a lot of fun at the end of this season. Honestly, most teams in the MLB should want to capture some of the spunk the Guardians bring to the table.
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Vavra is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 80 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .279 batting average with a .701 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Alejo Lopez benched on Friday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Lopez will take a seat after Jonathan India was positioned at second base, Kyle Farmer was announced as Cincinnati's designated hitter, and Jose Barrero was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 103 batted balls...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ramon Urias scratched, Terrin Vavra to start on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Terrin Vavra will take over second base and bat eighth after Ramon Urias was scratched from Friday's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Vavra to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will sit on the bench after Ben Gamel was chosen as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Cruz has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .294...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will start Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds, and Cal Mitchell across their outfield on Friday. Oneil Cruz will be the designated hitter and Kevin Newman will start at shortstop while Ji-hwan Bae makes his MLB debut on second base.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt goes deep, Scranton staff pitches to contact
DH Josh Breaux 1-4 3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K. Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — Ridings the only pitcher with a strikeout tonight!. Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (blown save) Anthony Banda 0.1 IP,...
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Rays' dugout Friday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's series opener, but he's taking a seat a day later. Randy Arozarena will shift to left field while Harold Ramirez works as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 2 batter.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 389 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .205 batting average with a .753 OPS, 24 home...
Yardbarker
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies' bats
Logan Webb didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night. Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77),...
Detroit Tigers swipe their way to late runs in 5-3 win over Chicago White Sox
The Detroit Tigers last saw the Chicago White Sox just five days ago at Comerica Park. The White Sox were surging under interim manager Miguel Cairo and gaining ground in the American League Central. They took two of three games from the Tigers, ending with a blowout on Sunday afternoon. The two teams met again Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox, swept by the first-place Cleveland Guardians, have stumbled; the Tigers just took two...
numberfire.com
David Peralta batting cleanup for Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta will take over left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right, Manuel Margot was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, and Harold Ramirez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Alex Manoah, our...
NBC Sports
Nick Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return
Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
