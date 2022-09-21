Read full article on original website
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet. Sporting her signature Marilyn Monroe-esque blond hair in a prim up-do, Kardashian was clad in a fitted bedazzled ball gown with thin spaghetti-style straps and a square neckline. The floor-length dress was practically dripping in...
Gucci Cast 68 Sets of Identical Twins for a Show That Had Everyone Seeing Double
One of every 42 children born is a twin, and of that already small number, an even smaller percentage are apparently born to be Gucci models. Today in Milan, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele sent 68 sets of twins down the runway in his Twinsburg show, which was inspired by his mother, who is also a twin.
Bally’s New Designer Knows “We All Just Wanna Feel Sexy”
Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor is a smooth talker. Even when he talks about how anxious he is for his debut show for the Swiss luxury brand Bally, which takes place Saturday afternoon in Milan, his voice is like the custard beneath the caramelized sugar of a crème brûlée: “I’m nervous,” he almost purrs, on a video call about a week before his show. “This is the main stage, you know. I better sing my ass off.”
13 Things Sarah Ellison Would Buy Again
Need some shopping inspiration? In Lucky 13, fashion tastemakers share the 13 items they love so much, they'd hit "Add to Cart" twice. When Australian interiors and furniture designer Sarah Ellison turns on her camera for her Lucky 13 interview, she’s inadvertently giving me travel style inspiration. She’s Zooming from a hotel room in a white T-shirt stamped with Jil Sander’s graphic logo and a pair of aviator reading glasses. It’s simple, yet pulled together—and, as she tells me, a window to her general design sensibility. “If there’s any brand that explains my interior style,” she says, “it’s Jil Sander. I love something that’s dramatic, but with a simplicity to it. It’s very much a sculptural minimalism, and that’s how I design interiors as well.”
Ann Getty's Exquisite Designer Handbags to Go on Auction at Christie's
A love story filled with both quiet creativity and utter opulence is what comes to mind when remembering the life of Ann and Gordon Getty. Together, the couple were philanthropists and benefactors of the arts, as well as avid art collectors, auction house royalty, and respected socialites. Individually, Mr. Getty was an award-winning composer who changed the classical music landscape for the better, and Mrs. Getty was an interior designer with the most exquisite taste, from rugs to jewelry, to handbags—and the money to spend on them.
Bella Hadid Brings 90s Revival to Milan Fashion Week
New York City is well acquainted with Bella Hadid's affinity for reviving decades-old fashion trends. But now, she's bringing that style prowess to Italy. Today, the supermodel was spotted wearing a '90s-inspired outfit during Milan Fashion Week. The ensemble consisted of a white cropped tank top, bootcut trousers with splotches of various olive green tones and a raw hem, a striped brown sweater slung over her shoulders, and black boots. She accessorized with a frayed military green crossbody bag from Chanel, which featured motifs like the fashion house's logo and peace signs all over the strap, as well as matching green sunglasses, gold drop earrings, and a wide black headband.
Bella Hadid Delivers a Lesson in Transitional Dressing with Long Midi Skirts
5 Model Sisters Who Prove Good Looks Run in the Family 5 Model Sisters Who Prove Good Looks Run in the Family. Fall is officially upon us—and Bella Hadid has gotten the memo. The supermodel, who is currently in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, recently stepped out in two...
The Prada Show Was Confusing. But That’s the Point.
Thursday’s Prada show was the brand’s most feminist yet since Raf Simons’s arrival as Mrs. Prada’s co-creative director in 2020. Or was it an eerie honoring of conservative female clothes? Was it a celebration of uniforms? Or a knowing, lip-smacking message about the tyranny of the uniform’s cliches? Was the chilly, domestic set designed byDrive director Nicolas Winding Refn, combined with models clutching at their coats like Hitchcock blondes, meant to evoke a feeling of cinematic psychodrama? Or were the shift dresses and nighties in a classic office apparel color palette, and jackets and sweaters pre-creased with wear, actually about the real lives of real women, whose clothes betray the tiring reality of our existence?
