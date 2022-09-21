“OBJ to the Bucs?” Twitter Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. to Buccaneers Rumours after his JUBILANT meet with Tom Brady

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley, Buccaneers News
Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad roster for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was a free-agent until he signed with the Bucs' practice squad earlier this week. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today
Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury. Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy. These...
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns. Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.
Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice Thursday
Injuries have been a big problem for the Dallas Cowboys early in the 2022 season. But one of their most important players is back in practice ahead of Week 3. On Thursday, Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott was back on the practice field. His return comes just 10 days removed from hand surgery suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach
Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach. It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline. On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.
Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veteran Free Agent Announces He's Signing With Ravens
Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. Pierre-Paul had a visit with the Ravens organization on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old pass rusher. Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the...
Saints Announce Game Status For Jameis Winston
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with two separate injuries this early in the regular season. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick is doing everything in his power to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Winston suffered four fractured vertebrae in his back during the Saints' Week 1...
Cowboys Announce Michael Gallup Monday Night Decision
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Michael Gallup will make his season debut against the New York Giants on Monday. The key wide receiver has been out since suffering an ACL tear during Week 17 of the 2021 season. “I don’t see Michael (Gallup) playing 70 plays in...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Josh Jacobs News
If you have Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on your fantasy football roster, now would be a pretty good time to bench him while you can still find a replacement. According to ESPN Raiders insider Pete Gutierrez, while Jacobs was listed as "questionable" with an illness he did not travel with the team to Nashville for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Look: Cowboys Star Has 2-Word Nickname For Daniel Jones
Monday night's matchup between the division rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys has multiple fun story lines. It sounds like Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence is focusing on facing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Lawrence has made a habit of sacking Big Blue QBs for a few years now, dating back to when Eli Manning was still taking snaps.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News
The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday
Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
Comments / 0