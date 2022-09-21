ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

“OBJ to the Bucs?” Twitter Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. to Buccaneers Rumours after his JUBILANT meet with Tom Brady

By Aamir Jethwa
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley, Buccaneers News

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad roster for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was a free-agent until he signed with the Bucs' practice squad earlier this week. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
New York State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today

Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury. Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy. These...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season

Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns. Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice Thursday

Injuries have been a big problem for the Dallas Cowboys early in the 2022 season. But one of their most important players is back in practice ahead of Week 3. On Thursday, Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott was back on the practice field. His return comes just 10 days removed from hand surgery suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach

Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach. It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline. On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Rams#American Football#Wr#Acl#Obj#The New York Giants#Bucs
The Spun

Veteran Free Agent Announces He's Signing With Ravens

Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. Pierre-Paul had a visit with the Ravens organization on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old pass rusher. Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Saints Announce Game Status For Jameis Winston

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with two separate injuries this early in the regular season. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick is doing everything in his power to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Winston suffered four fractured vertebrae in his back during the Saints' Week 1...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Michael Gallup Monday Night Decision

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Michael Gallup will make his season debut against the New York Giants on Monday. The key wide receiver has been out since suffering an ACL tear during Week 17 of the 2021 season. “I don’t see Michael (Gallup) playing 70 plays in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Josh Jacobs News

If you have Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on your fantasy football roster, now would be a pretty good time to bench him while you can still find a replacement. According to ESPN Raiders insider Pete Gutierrez, while Jacobs was listed as "questionable" with an illness he did not travel with the team to Nashville for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Has 2-Word Nickname For Daniel Jones

Monday night's matchup between the division rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys has multiple fun story lines. It sounds like Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence is focusing on facing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Lawrence has made a habit of sacking Big Blue QBs for a few years now, dating back to when Eli Manning was still taking snaps.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News

The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday

Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy