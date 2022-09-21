Read full article on original website
carthage.edu
Firebirds Cap off Homecoming with Conference Opening Win over Illinois Wesleyan
KENOSHA, Wis. — To start the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) play of the season, the Carthage College men's soccer team defeated Illinois Wesleyan 3-1 Saturday night at Art Keller Field. Final score: Carthage 3 - Illinois Wesleyan 1. Location: Kenosha, Wisconsin - Art Keller Field. Records:...
carthage.edu
30 students attend Chicago Area Accounting and Finance Career Fair
30 Carthage students, ranging from first-year students to graduating seniors, attended the 2022 Chicago Area Accounting and Finance Career Fair on Sept. 19. This event was one of the first opportunities of the academic year for students to meet with roughly 50 accounting and finance firms, government agencies, and other employers hiring for both internships and full-time openings. Carthage students also had the opportunity to network with peers from North Central College in Naperville, Ill., Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill.
carthage.edu
Carthage to host Wisconsin Education Fair for high school students Oct. 4
The Office of Admissions will host its annual Wisconsin Education Fair for high school students from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the TARC Field House. There will be additional college representatives and high school students parking in the South Lower Lot for the fair, so please plan accordingly.
carthage.edu
“Antigone” open this weekend! Get your tickets!
Come see “Antigone” written by Sophocles, and directed by Herschel Kruger. Performances will take place September 30-October 1 and October 6-8 at 7:30 p.m., and on October 2 at 3 p.m in the Wartburg Theatre. Antigone is the daughter of the great Oedipus. When you’re born to parents...
carthage.edu
Important: Campuswide Power Outage Sunday
An overnight car accident on Sheridan Road has damaged an electrical pole that is critical to the College’s electrical service. We Energies has notified us that repairs will require a complete shutdown of campus electricity for up to eight hours. Due to today’s Homecoming activities, We Energies has agreed to delay the repair work until Sunday, Sept. 25. Our maintenance and facilities staff is working hard to prepare for the outage and the return to service.
carthage.edu
Join Pastor Kara Baylor for Tuesday Chapel Sept. 27
Join Pastor Kara Baylor for a 20-minute service of reflection, word, song, and communion from 11:40 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. Kara Baylor: kbaylor@carthage.edu, Debbie Clark: dclark@carthage.edu.
carthage.edu
Update on Center for Student Success transition
In this position, Kelly will oversee the operations for the Center for Student Success and the Health and Counseling Center. Prior to coming to Carthage, Kelly worked in a variety of positions, including first-year experience, orientation, retention, and counseling. As part of this transition, we will add another staff member...
carthage.edu
Pre-Health Club to host occupational therapist guest speaker Sept. 29
The Pre-Health Club is inviting an occupational therapist to speak to Carthage students at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in room 199 of the David A. Straz Jr. Center. Anyone interested in hearing about a career in occupational therapy is welcome to attend!. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Pre-Health Club.
carthage.edu
Just Lunch: Grab a free soup and bread lunch Sept. 28
Carthage students are invited to a free soup and bread lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (or until food is gone) Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the front lobby of A. F. Siebert Chapel. There are no signups or gimmicks — it’s Just Lunch! The Center for Faith and Spirituality...
carthage.edu
Participate in 40Form: A program focused on reflection and intentional thinking
What do I want from this semester? How do I make decisions? How can I get involved? How can I maintain my most important relationships? These questions and more will be explored in a new, four-week program called 40Form, which begins Monday, Oct. 3. Through a daily email prompt and...
carthage.edu
Sign up for individual TIAA sessions Oct. 19
A representative from TIAA will be available for one-on-one sessions between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in room 138 of Hedberg Library. RSVP today, as space is limited. Register for sessions online or by calling 800-732-8353 (from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays). No matter where you...
