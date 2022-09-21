An overnight car accident on Sheridan Road has damaged an electrical pole that is critical to the College’s electrical service. We Energies has notified us that repairs will require a complete shutdown of campus electricity for up to eight hours. Due to today’s Homecoming activities, We Energies has agreed to delay the repair work until Sunday, Sept. 25. Our maintenance and facilities staff is working hard to prepare for the outage and the return to service.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO