calbears.com
Bears Play In SF, Napa This Week
BERKELEY – The California men's tennis team sent several Golden Bears to compete in the Battle in the Bay Classic in San Francisco starting Thursday and sends three Bears to play in the Napa Valley Invitational starting Friday. Both tournaments end on Sunday. Lucas Magnaudet advanced to the singles...
calbears.com
Johnson Inducted Into Texas Athletics Hall of Honor
AUSTIN, TEXAS – California Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Robyne Johnson added yet another accolade to her impressive résumé late last week as she was honored by her alma mater and inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor late last week. "This means a...
calbears.com
Bears Open America East Play This Weekend
BERKELEY – The California field hockey team returns to action this week, opening America East play with road contests at UAlbany and Bryant. The Bears open up the road trip at UAlbany, taking on the Great Danes on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Friday's game will feature live stats and video which can be accessed below. On Sunday, the Bears will take on Bryant at Lenon Family Field at Providence College. Sunday's contest between the Bears and Bulldogs is slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and will only feature live stats.
