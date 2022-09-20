BERKELEY – The California field hockey team returns to action this week, opening America East play with road contests at UAlbany and Bryant. The Bears open up the road trip at UAlbany, taking on the Great Danes on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Friday's game will feature live stats and video which can be accessed below. On Sunday, the Bears will take on Bryant at Lenon Family Field at Providence College. Sunday's contest between the Bears and Bulldogs is slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and will only feature live stats.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO