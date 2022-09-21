Boris Johnson made a significant verbal slip-up as he thanked Vladimir Putin instead of Volodymyr Zelensky for his “inspirational leadership”.In his first major contribution as a backbench MP during a Commons debate, the Conservative former prime minister said it is important to “double down in our defence of the Ukrainians” if Mr Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.As he listed the reasons why Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proving to be successful, though, Mr Johnson inadvertently thanked Mr Putin for his “inspirational leadership”, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Mr Zelensky.He said: “Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces,...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO