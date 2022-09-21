Read full article on original website
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Ex-Putin Ally Returns Medal to Him, Says He's Leading Russia 'to the Abyss'
A Russian journalist has returned the medals she was awarded by President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "leading the country to the abyss." Zhanna Agalakova had worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit her job in March in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline
Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
Putin Drafting 'Sons of Russian Mothers' Will Be His End: Slovakia
A top official from Slovakia has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization that will call up to 300,000 soldiers to join the war in Ukraine will result in him being ousted from office. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Putin's draft "reveals the wretchedness with which he acts." "It...
Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets
President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of Russia's military was received with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern by people in Moscow.Sept. 21, 2022.
Exclusive: Russia's Sergey Lavrov Warns U.S. It Risks Becoming Combatant in Ukraine War
Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ushered in a new phase to the ongoing war in Ukraine with a partial nationwide military mobilization, his longtime top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, spoke with Newsweek Senior Foreign Policy Writer Tom O'Connor about the state of the conflict and its implications for Moscow's relationships with the international community, including other leading powers the United States and China.
Russian Commander Suffers Serious Injuries After Fire Attack on HQ—Ukraine
A Russian commander was seriously injured in Ukraine this week, according to the Ukrainian military. Major General Oleg Tsokov, Commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division, was reportedly wounded in a Ukrainian "fire attack" at his HQ near Svatove, in partially occupied Luhansk region. Russia has lost a number of...
CNBC
Ukraine says votes in occupied regions on joining Russia are 'doomed to fail'
Ukrainian officials have slammed plans for occupied parts of Ukraine to hold referenda on joining Russia, saying the move is "doomed to fail." Votes on joining Russia will take place in the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk this coming weekend, and in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Analysts see...
Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
Russian airlines staff start to receive conscription notices -Kommersant
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian employees at airlines and airports have started to receive conscription notices after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday citing sources.
Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’
Boris Johnson made a significant verbal slip-up as he thanked Vladimir Putin instead of Volodymyr Zelensky for his “inspirational leadership”.In his first major contribution as a backbench MP during a Commons debate, the Conservative former prime minister said it is important to “double down in our defence of the Ukrainians” if Mr Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.As he listed the reasons why Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proving to be successful, though, Mr Johnson inadvertently thanked Mr Putin for his “inspirational leadership”, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Mr Zelensky.He said: “Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces,...
Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine
The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia escalated its military and political campaign Thursday to capture Ukrainian territory, rounding up Russian army reservists to fight, preparing votes on annexing occupied areas and launching new deadly attacks. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in...
Ukraine war: Kremlin denies Russians fleeing to avoid army service as flights sell out and queues seen at border – live
Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were reunited with their families after landing at Heathrow
Kremlin official’s son reveals he can avoid Putin’s war mobilisation – unlike hundreds of other Russians – in sting phone call with fake ‘conscription officer’
The son of a top Kremlin official revealed in a prank call that he had no intention of being called up for Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation. Nikolay Peskov, 32, son of the president’s spin-doctor and war spokesman Dmitry Peskov, believed he was talking to a military call-up officer.
