ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Petrakov
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Bbc Scotland#Nations League Group#Bst Coverage#Bbc Sport#Bbc Scotland Iplayer#Scots#Russian#Uaf
Newsweek

Putin Drafting 'Sons of Russian Mothers' Will Be His End: Slovakia

A top official from Slovakia has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization that will call up to 300,000 soldiers to join the war in Ukraine will result in him being ousted from office. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Putin's draft "reveals the wretchedness with which he acts." "It...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Exclusive: Russia's Sergey Lavrov Warns U.S. It Risks Becoming Combatant in Ukraine War

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ushered in a new phase to the ongoing war in Ukraine with a partial nationwide military mobilization, his longtime top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, spoke with Newsweek Senior Foreign Policy Writer Tom O'Connor about the state of the conflict and its implications for Moscow's relationships with the international community, including other leading powers the United States and China.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
CNBC

Ukraine says votes in occupied regions on joining Russia are 'doomed to fail'

Ukrainian officials have slammed plans for occupied parts of Ukraine to hold referenda on joining Russia, saying the move is "doomed to fail." Votes on joining Russia will take place in the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk this coming weekend, and in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Analysts see...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’

Boris Johnson made a significant verbal slip-up as he thanked Vladimir Putin instead of Volodymyr Zelensky for his “inspirational leadership”.In his first major contribution as a backbench MP during a Commons debate, the Conservative former prime minister said it is important to “double down in our defence of the Ukrainians” if Mr Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.As he listed the reasons why Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proving to be successful, though, Mr Johnson inadvertently thanked Mr Putin for his “inspirational leadership”, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Mr Zelensky.He said: “Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia escalated its military and political campaign Thursday to capture Ukrainian territory, rounding up Russian army reservists to fight, preparing votes on annexing occupied areas and launching new deadly attacks. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy