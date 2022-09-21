We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. We have come to a point where there are more cybersecurity jobs available than there are people skilled enough to fulfill them. According to hiring experts, there’s an ongoing talent shortage that makes it almost impossible to keep up with the demand, making the gap grow wider and wider. Requirements for these roles get increasingly complex, and companies are not budging to simplify them. Most, if not all, are in need of professionals with certain credentials or certifications to show on top of skills and education requirements.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO