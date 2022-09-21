When you’re playing as the CTs in CS:GO, there are two main weapons to choose from: the M4A1-S and M4A4. Both rifles are exclusive to the CT side and are pivotal on the defending sides, similarly to how the AK-47 is the standout weapon for the T side. But you have to choose one because you can’t have both in your loadout during the game. You must decide whether you want to have the M4A1-s or the M4A4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO