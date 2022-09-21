ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Can you play Apex Legends solo?

As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

M4A4 vs. M4A1-S: Which is better in CS:GO?

When you’re playing as the CTs in CS:GO, there are two main weapons to choose from: the M4A1-S and M4A4. Both rifles are exclusive to the CT side and are pivotal on the defending sides, similarly to how the AK-47 is the standout weapon for the T side. But you have to choose one because you can’t have both in your loadout during the game. You must decide whether you want to have the M4A1-s or the M4A4.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’

On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
dotesports.com

Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?

The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun

The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is ADR in VALORANT and what’s a good ADR to shoot for?

Everyday, millions of people login to grind Riot’s hit FPS game. VALORANT is incredibly popular among a vast variety of players and continues to prove its worth with consistent updates, seasons, and more. Many who start out with this first-person-shooter can find themselves in a sort of slump as...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite: Paradise is already in full swing with all its numerous changes that include the implementation of ever-evolving and all-encompassing Chrome, Chrome weapon evolving, and high and low-security vaults that handsomely reward those diligent key collectors. With the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also launched a fresh thematic battle...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pobelter dives into why League solo queue is doomed: ‘I just feel miserable most of the time after playing’

Eugene “Pobelter” Park is a professional League of Legends player primarily known for playing for Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming. Just like every other pro player, he’s destined to play solo queue regularly until the end of his professional career to keep up with the previously established standards of reaching at least Diamond each season, staying in touch with the current meta, and lastly, getting more practice. Although the tedious climb comes with the job, Pobelter spoke his mind today on the current state of solo queue.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment

On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who are the best junglers at Worlds 2022?

In today’s League of Legends meta, junglers play a crucial role in the team’s success. Not only do they have to be mechanically talented, but junglers also must have incredible game knowledge and game sense to lead their team to victory. Whether through ganks, objective control, or teamfighting...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here’s the MTG Arena Championship Alchemy metagame breakdown

This weekend’s Arena Championship 1 tournament will be the first look at competitive Alchemy since the release of Dominaria United. The road to the 2023 Magic World Championship continues with the Arena Championship on Sept. 24 and 25. Two Magic World Championship spots will be awarded to the top-two finishers in the event. The 32-player bracket will compete in both Dominaria United Draft and Alchemy Constructed.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

Kings collide: The 5 best mid laners at Worlds 2022

At the League of Legends World Championship, every single role will look to perform to its utmost best to be essential for a team’s success. This year, however, the mid lane at Worlds might be one of the most stacked roles in the tournament’s history. Multiple icons will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Invasion in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is shaking up the franchise by adding enemy AI to certain multiplayer modes, including Warzone 2.0. One of MW2’s newest modes is Invasion, which is a spin on the classic, large-scale formula of Ground War. Fans of CoD’s bigger maps, vehicle gameplay, and partying up with a larger squad than normally allowed will be interested in this one.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the Dade Award in League of Legends?

Perhaps the most dubious accolade a League of Legends player can receive, the “Dade Award” is an honor given to the most underwhelming player at the League World Championship, relative to their pre-tournament expectations. For a player to win the Dade Award, they must have incredible expectations on...
VIDEO GAMES

