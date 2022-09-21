ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Biden says the pandemic is over. That’s good for Kelly but bad for Schmidt — and Kansans.

By Clay Wirestone
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWvjv_0i412v1y00

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, debate Sept. 10, 2022, at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

President Joe Biden made a striking pronouncement about COVID-19 on Sunday’s “60 Minutes”: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. … But the pandemic is over.”

That simple statement, which was quickly qualified by both the president and his staff, captures something vital about this political and cultural moment. For many of us — for most of us, perhaps — the pandemic has receded into the background. That long-awaited change has implications for Kansas and our ongoing gubernatorial race as well.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, face a much-changed race than the one either anticipated a year ago. Abortion rights have become a major issue, after the stunning amendment vote just last month. Both have focused on economic development and schools.

But the pandemic? Well, Schmidt has tried to put Kelly on the spot. Cries of of “lockdown Laura” accompanied his harsh criticism at the Kansas State Fair a couple of weeks ago.

Those attacks lose their potency, though, when even the Democratic president acknowledges that the pandemic is over. Most politicians and news media moved on from relentless focus on the virus months ago. The entire subject becomes a debate about the past. Abortion rights and economic development, on the other hand, are about the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jS8ym_0i412v1y00

U.S. President Joe Biden told “60 Minutes” on Sunday that: “The pandemic is over.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Two long years

When we debate what Kelly did during the early weeks and months of the pandemic, we’re now debating actions more than two years in the past. Kansas schools pivoted to remote learning after their scheduled break during the spring 2020 semester. It was then up to individual districts to decide their course for the 2020-2021 school year.

With the hindsight afforded us today by time and vaccines, it’s easy to say that students and teachers would have been just fine if everyone went back in March 2020. But no one knew that at the time.

Each one of us, whether a politician or not, makes the best decisions with the best information that we have. Closed schools and remote learning have indeed had lasting negative effects . But what would have happened if students returned for in-person classes and waves of teachers and parents fell ill? That would likewise have been seen as a political disaster.

Schmidt’s attacks may persuade some voters. And certainly COVID-19 response at all levels of government deserves thorough investigation . But so far, it doesn’t seem to be the key issue in the race for Kansas governor. They attorney general surely wishes it was more prominent, and he’s doing all he can to steer the conversation in that direction.

The two candidates summed up their approaches at the state fair.

Schmidt slammed the governor’s boast of fully funding K-12 education: “Fully funding schools can only work if you don’t lock the kids out of them.”

Her tart reply to COVID-19 criticism: “I will never apologize for protecting the lives of our children.”

Whose line lands best? Perhaps it depends on your party. Perhaps it depends on whether the subject still moves you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odjM4_0i412v1y00

This array of the tests and treatments — both prescription and over-the-counter — was used by the Wirestone family during their time with COVID-19 in May. (Clay Wirestone / Kansas Reflector)

A continuing threat

That all being said, Biden’s proclamation unsettles me just a bit.

To state the obvious: The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Even if we want it to be. Even if we act as though it is.

Kansas statistics show that a handful of people continue to die from the virus, most days of the week. Hundreds of people still fall ill, putting them at risk of serious long-term illness and spreading COVID-19 to others. Nationally, about 360 people die each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clearly the situation has improved since the darkest days of the pandemic. But I’d sure feel better if folks were blasting the news of newly available, reformulated booster shots everywhere. Except for a smattering of folks online and one friend, I haven’t known anyone rushing out to find the latest jab.

Don’t worry, I know I’m a hypocrite. My family and I stopped wearing masks in most situations earlier this year. After going through the virus in May, we didn’t see much point to it over the summer months.

We’re also all fully vaccinated and planning for the booster. I still don’t go out quite the way I did pre-pandemic, and a crowded room — especially in a college town like Lawrence — can give me the willies. But maybe that’s just the social anxiety talking.

Biden captured the peculiar moment we now share as a nation. The pandemic may be an increasingly distant memory, but COVID-19 has come to stay. We will see how much Kansas voters recall in November.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Biden says the pandemic is over. That’s good for Kelly but bad for Schmidt — and Kansans. appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. If you value women’s political progress, then the number of […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate

In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas and Missouri women politicians celebrate history ahead of tough election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sipping “pink pussyhat punch” and “empowerment” cocktails, women leaders from Kansas and Missouri gathered Thursday in downtown Kansas City vowing to “smash the patriarchy” by encouraging more women to run for office. Hundreds of politicians and activists turned out for the 50th anniversary of the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus, where […] The post Kansas and Missouri women politicians celebrate history ahead of tough election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Derek Schmidt
KSNT News

Kansas political parties react to new poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner. 27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8. From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Legal advocacy group files ethics complaint against Schmidt tied to 2020 election lawsuit

TOPEKA — An organization dedicated to challenging lawyers accused of using the judicial system to aid President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election filed an ethics complaint against the Kansas attorney general and 14 of his peers across the country. The 65 Project, which portrays itself as a bipartisan group, targeted Attorney General […] The post Legal advocacy group files ethics complaint against Schmidt tied to 2020 election lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott pull from segregationist playbook with anti-immigration stunts

As a historian of racism and white supremacy in the United States, I’ve become accustomed to callous actions like those of Republican governors who organized transportation for Latin American migrants to states run by their political opponents. Governors Greg Abbott in Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida are following the playbook of segregationists who provided one-way bus tickets to Northern cities […] The post Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott pull from segregationist playbook with anti-immigration stunts appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Governor#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Kansans#Democratic#Republican
Kansas Reflector

What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.  When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election

Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KSN News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Kansas Small Business Grant Program Starts

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a new program that will help Kansas small businesses innovate, bring new products and services to market, and compete at a global level. The Small Business Research & Development Acceleration Grants, which were approved by the 2022 Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kelly, are being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden

OLATHE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. Emergence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears to reflect competitiveness of a contest […] The post DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy