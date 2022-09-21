ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name

Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
England lose early wickets in chase of 170 to beat India at Lord's

Eng 35-2 The end of a very good over from Thakur and the end of the powerplay, too. England still on top in this game but some good, disciplined bowling from India has brought them a couple of wickets and they're in with a shout. Post update. The India players...
Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain

Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Cricket fans injured in crush as 30,000 queue for just 3,000 tickets ahead of India’s T20 warmup

Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India vs Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said on Thursday.The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.Nearly 30,000 people were waiting in long lines for only 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s match, and police were using batons to try and control the crowd.Seven of the 20 injured people were hospitalised in serious condition, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.India is hosting Australia in a three-match T20 series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.AP Read More Roger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisWhich sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen?England suffer ODI series defeat to India after superb Harmanpreet Kaur century
England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in third T20 - radio & text

That's it from us after a clinical performance from England to edge ahead in this epic seven-match series. There were plenty of standout performances and you can read all about them in Tom Mallows' excellent report. It is the last international match of the English summer tomorrow as England women...
Vloggers rekindling the joys of India train journeys

The video begins with the chugging sound of a train in motion. A yellow board with Rameswaram written in black lets you know you're departing the island town in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. Then you see bucolic landscapes, and then the sea, streaking past the train's window. Vendors...
South Africa 38-21 Argentina: Boks fall short of Rugby Championship title

Tries: Wiese, Kolisi, Penalty 2, Arendse Cons: Steyn 3 Pen: Steyn. Tries: Bertranou, Gonzalez, Moroni Cons: Boffelli 3. South Africa beat a spirited Argentina in Durban, but fell well short of the landslide victory needed to snatch the Rugby Championship from New Zealand. The Springboks' forward power delivered scores for...
Chandigarh University: A 'bathroom video' shuts down an Indian institution

An Indian university has been shut for a week after massive protests broke out over allegations that a female student secretly filmed other women in a hostel bathroom. Thousands of students at Chandigarh University, a privately-run institution in the northern state of Punjab, protested on Sunday after rumours began spreading - both at the university and online - that several videos of women bathing had been posted on the internet without their knowledge. These, according to several tweets, had been filmed by the woman and shared with her boyfriend.
Memes flood Twitter as India equals Pakistan’s massive world record

Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. With their win over the Kangaroos, Rohit and his men leveled the three-match series at 1-1 and equaled Pakistan’s massive world record in T20Is. It was India’s 20th victory in the format in 2022, becoming just the second team after Pakistan to win as many matches in a calendar year.
Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan on Friday in the women's basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists.
Leicester disorder: Fear lingers among city's Muslims and Hindus

"People are not coming out. They're scared." Jay Patel was running a busy dinner service at his vegetarian restaurant, Shiv Sagar, on Leicester's famous Golden Mile, on Saturday night. The dining room was packed with about 80 customers - couples, families, even a local councillor - when suddenly, huge crowds of young men marched past.
