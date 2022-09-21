WF West 3, Centralia 2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-4) (Chehalis, WA) Both the Centralia Tigers and the WF West Bearcats were coming off of league opening matches on Tuesday but had different results in their openers. WF West dropped their opener to Tumwater 3-1 while Centralia took their opener over Shelton 3-2. The two rivals came into this one looking to send a message to the rest of the 2A Evergreen Conference and the intensity from both sides was there from the first serve to the final point. When the dust settled, it was the Bearcats taking the victory in five sets.

