Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: EVCO 2A action, Tumwater and WF West roll sets up showdown next week
The EVCO 2A has been a 2 horse race for several years and although the other teams are making big steps it looks like it will be down to these two teams again this year. Both the T-Birds and Bearcats put up big wins on Friday night and they will face off next Friday at Tumwater District Stadium. Below we have coverage of both the WF West win over Black Hills and the T-Birds victory at Centralia. Video Highlights also included.
T-Birds Thump Tigers
TUM (Q1) — Logan Cole 15-yard run. TUM (Q2) — Alex Overbay 31-yard pass to David Malroy. CEN (Q3) — Blake Seymour 58-yard pass to Dustin Ingles. Rushing: TUM — Cole 11/91/2TD, Matheney 11/58/TD; CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/15. Passing: CEN — Tommie Billings 2-9/10,...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Sumners dominates rival Puyallup in top 10 clash
(Puyallup, WA) After being outscored in the 1st half 51-17 in the first halves of their 3 games this season, the #9 Sumner Spartans finally played 4 strong quarters of football to dismantle previously unbeaten and then #3 Puyallup Vikings 40-10 inside Carl Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. In was an ominous start for the Vikings, as on the 2nd play from scrimmage Sophomore quarterback Kaden Rolfsness threw a deep pass down the field where star safety and receiver Jay Mentink intercepted the pass for Sumner at the Spartans 40. 4 plays later, Sumner quarterback Kayde Bodine took a deep shot himself to guess who, Mentink who got free and raced 44 yards to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Volleyball: WF West Takes Swamp Cup Part 1 in Five Sets Against Centralia
WF West 3, Centralia 2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-4) (Chehalis, WA) Both the Centralia Tigers and the WF West Bearcats were coming off of league opening matches on Tuesday but had different results in their openers. WF West dropped their opener to Tumwater 3-1 while Centralia took their opener over Shelton 3-2. The two rivals came into this one looking to send a message to the rest of the 2A Evergreen Conference and the intensity from both sides was there from the first serve to the final point. When the dust settled, it was the Bearcats taking the victory in five sets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elisportsnetwork.com
ESN Preview: Valley Battle renewed as #3 Puyallup faces #9 Sumner
Two top #10 teams collide on Friday night in the Valley Battle Rivalry game as the AP 4A # 9 ranked Sumner Spartans (2-1) look to keep their 4A SPSL title hopes alive as they travel to Carl Sparks Stadium to face the #3 ranked team in 4A in the undefeated Puyallup Vikings (3-0).
Huskies Turn Sack Into An Endangered Football Species
The UW hasn't permitted anyone to get their hands on its starting quarterback this season.
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorbacks Rib Washington Huskies for Misguided Self-Congratulatory Pom-Pom Waving
In 2017, the Washington Huskies’ athletic department had to give up one of its best coaches when Mike Neighbors left a program that he’d led to the Final Four to coach Razorbacks’ women’s basketball. Because of Neighbors, Washington’s greatest female basketball player, Kelsey Plum, also went to Fayetteville to serve as a Razorback graduate assistant for a couple of seasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After UW Fans Made Big Difference, Will They Show for Late Kickoff?
A crowd of 68,161 turned out for the Michigan State game. Yet it had an earlier start.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Ray's Boathouse in Ballard holds on to name wanted by the MLB
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball owns the domain name of almost all of its teams. One of the last holdouts is Rays.com, which is owned by longstanding Seattle seafood restaurant Ray's Boathouse. "I'm kind of fascinated with why people would spend money for a domain name but at the...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
‘I didn’t think about essentially doing anything else’: Tri-Cities woman lands dream job with M’s
SEATTLE — A young woman from the Tri-Cities area has blazed a trail all the way from her local baseball field to the Major Leagues, landing her dream job with the Seattle Mariners. KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha talked with Yvette Yzaguirre, aka YY, who explained how she got to...
territorysupply.com
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
Chronicle
Northbound Lanes of I-5 Near Vader Reopen
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at milepost 60 around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. The lanes were closed earlier in the day after a log truck struck the state Route 506 overpass near the Vader and Toledo area. “As traffic begins to...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Comments / 0