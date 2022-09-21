ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas part ways with coach Diego Cocca

After winning back-to-back Liga MX titles, including their first championship since 1951, Atlas announced Friday that they will part ways with manager Diego Cocca. The news came just days after Atlas failed to qualify for this season's 2022 Apertura playoffs. Cocca will leave after taking charge of Atlas' final game of the Apertura, at home to Necaxa on Oct. 1.
MLS
ESPN

Dalot scores twice as Portugal thrash Czechs 4-0 in Nations League

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League group A2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
TENNIS
ESPN

United States holds off China to earn 25th straight FIBA World Cup win

SYDNEY -- A'ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with...
NBA
ESPN

Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Retro#Nike World Cup#The Three Lions#Espn#Umbro
ESPN

Ski jumping World Cup slated for Lake Placid in February, returning to U.S. for 1st time since 2004

Ski jumping's top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men's ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York. Ski jumping's last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver.
LAKE PLACID, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy