ESPN
Spain women's players deny calling for coach to be sacked, say they won't return until 'professional project' in place
A group of Spain players have denied claims from the Spanish FA they called for the team's coach to be fired but have reaffirmed their wish not to be selected until there is a commitment to a "professional project." On Thursday the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said 15 players from...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Borussia Dortmund could transfer Jude Bellingham for a bargain £83 fee -- if it's paid up front
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Dortmund could lose Bellingham...
ESPN
Back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas part ways with coach Diego Cocca
After winning back-to-back Liga MX titles, including their first championship since 1951, Atlas announced Friday that they will part ways with manager Diego Cocca. The news came just days after Atlas failed to qualify for this season's 2022 Apertura playoffs. Cocca will leave after taking charge of Atlas' final game of the Apertura, at home to Necaxa on Oct. 1.
ESPN
Dalot scores twice as Portugal thrash Czechs 4-0 in Nations League
Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League group A2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
ESPN
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
ESPN
United States holds off China to earn 25th straight FIBA World Cup win
SYDNEY -- A'ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with...
NBA・
ESPN
Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League
Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed...
Chelsea and Manchester City face off hoping to atone for poor WSL starts | Sophie Downey
Last season’s first- and third-placed sides opened with defeats but meet on Sunday looking to quickly get back on track
Cristiano Ronaldo Charged Over Incident Involving Young Everton Fan's Phone
Ronaldo appeared to slap a mobile phone out of a 14-year-old fan's hand as he walked off the pitch following United's 1-0 loss to Everton on April 9.
ESPN
Ski jumping World Cup slated for Lake Placid in February, returning to U.S. for 1st time since 2004
Ski jumping's top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men's ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York. Ski jumping's last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver.
BBC
Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby after he sent 'inappropriate messages' to football finance agent
Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent "inappropriate messages" to a female football finance agent. Willoughby sent improper messages to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month. Kim was involved with a bid to buy the West London club in March. "Chelsea confirms that it...
