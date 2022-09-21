Submitted by Pedro LopezDeVictoria. The Sea View Theatre is proud to announce the first show in a new regular series of multimedia musical events known as the Dream Machine. The Dream Machine series will combine the awe-inspiring power of the Sea View Theatre’s state-of-the-art projector with the talent and vision of musicians to create unique, one-night-only musical extravaganzas. Launching Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., the first event in this series sees local rock n rollers Bad Dads enter the Dream Machine with special guest Chubasco. This event will showcase brand new, never before heard music from Bad Dads while the audience will be treated to a striking visual feast of images on the Sea View’s big screen. The images vie to compete with the raw power of Bad Dads music and coalesce into a transcendent window into the unconscious, the id, and the dreams of these three dads. Tickets for this event are $7, and showtime kicks off at 7 p.m. with local favorites Chubasco to get the audience properly rowdy.

