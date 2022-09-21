Read full article on original website
Open letter to the county council
By Sharon Abreu, David Anderson, Janet Brownell, David Dehlendorf, Patty Garcia, Liz Lafferty, Robert O’Connell, Olivia Roseberry, Kevin Ranker and Maureen See. We, the Undersigned, are writing to ask about two things: 1) the update to the Home Rule Charter implementing the amendments successfully passed by voters in 2021; and 2) the status of the eight Recommendations that were sent to you with the final Proposed Charter Amendments in December 2021.
Orcas man charged with assaulting a police officer
Brett Isaac Hickman, 42, has been charged in San Juan County Superior Court with one count of assault in the third degree against a law enforcement officer. On Sept. 1, Hickman was in custody at the San Juan County jail when he was moved from his cell for a court appearance. Hickman was agitated and would not put on his orange jumpsuit. He allegedly punched a corrections deputy, who was trying to calm him down, in the shoulder. Undersheriff Zac Reimer was also in attendance, and when he advanced toward Hickman, the inmate allegedly punched the deputy again, this time in the face. Reimer and another deputy were able to detain and place handcuffs on Hickman. He was then transferred to a safety cell.
San Juan County Public Works news: chip sealing and Olga culvert
Submitted by San Juan County. This fall, San Juan County Public Works will address a failing culvert under Olga Road — approximately 3/4 miles south of the one-lane Moran State Park bridge. An old 24-inch metal culvert is failing and threatening the stability of the 25-foot-high roadway embankment. The...
Tres Fabu: the end of an era
For 24 years, Nikki Ames’ tuck-box boutique has delighted Eastsound’s residents and visitors with contemporary inventories of understated but elegant couture. The closing marks the end of an era for Eastsound and a bittersweet moment for Ames. “It’s time,” she said, condensing a million memories into one incisive...
Sea View launches new Dream Machine series
Submitted by Pedro LopezDeVictoria. The Sea View Theatre is proud to announce the first show in a new regular series of multimedia musical events known as the Dream Machine. The Dream Machine series will combine the awe-inspiring power of the Sea View Theatre’s state-of-the-art projector with the talent and vision of musicians to create unique, one-night-only musical extravaganzas. Launching Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., the first event in this series sees local rock n rollers Bad Dads enter the Dream Machine with special guest Chubasco. This event will showcase brand new, never before heard music from Bad Dads while the audience will be treated to a striking visual feast of images on the Sea View’s big screen. The images vie to compete with the raw power of Bad Dads music and coalesce into a transcendent window into the unconscious, the id, and the dreams of these three dads. Tickets for this event are $7, and showtime kicks off at 7 p.m. with local favorites Chubasco to get the audience properly rowdy.
