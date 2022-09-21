Read full article on original website
WNDU
Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
95.3 MNC
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
abc57.com
Niles Police believe recent string of homicides is connected
NILES. Mich.-- The Niles Police Department confirmed that all three homicides over the course of the last month are related to each other. The first happened on N. Seventh Street. on Aug. 16, killing Farries Maxwell. Three weeks later, Sept. 8, Ra’Quon D’Angelo Glenn was gunned down just one block away, on N. Sixth Street.
KDPS: 1 injured in early morning stabbing
One person is being treated at the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning.
abc57.com
Neighbors on edge following Niles mass shooting that left two teenagers dead
NILES, Mich. -- Neighbors in Niles are reacting after two teens were shot and killed and three others were hospitalized. The five teens were shot just before midnight on Tuesday on 6th Street in Niles. Witnesses tell ABC57 that the incident began on the intersection of Eagle Street and ended...
95.3 MNC
Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend
A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
WNDU
Community leaders speak out after third deadly Niles shooting in two months
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday night that killed two teens and left three others injured. It’s not the only homicide investigation police are handling. In fact, it’s the third in the past two months. Authorities believe all of the shootings are connected.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI
The suspect was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, records show.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar
(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and three others, including two teen boys, were injured in a shooting that Niles police say was linked to two other killings.
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
abc57.com
Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges
CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
abc57.com
Juvenile detained after gunshot on school bus, parents react
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police have detained a juvenile in connection to a gunshot being fired on a South Bend school bus. The bus from Jackson Middle School was on it’s route to drop students off on Teri Street on Tuesday when a gunshot was fired inside the school bus.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim
(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after methamphetamine, cocaine found in home
A 48-year-old man was arrested after Cass County Drug Enforcement members executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E. State Street in Cassopolis. Inside the home, detectives say they located a large amount of methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia. The man was...
95.3 MNC
Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash
A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
go955.com
Cassopolis man arrested on multiple drug charges
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested a 48-year-old Cassopolis man on multiple drug charges on Friday, September 23. It happened when detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street in Cassopolis where they found a large amount of Methamphetamine, Meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.
