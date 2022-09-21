Using implementation science frameworks to translate and adapt a pregnancy app for an emerging Latino community

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Which assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategy is the most clinically and cost-effective for women of advanced maternal age: a Markov model
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1197 (2022) Cite this article. To evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy, social freezing, donor and autologous assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategies for women aged 35–45 following 6–12 months of infertility. Methods. Four Markov...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
BioMed Central
Patients’ self-triage for unscheduled urgent care: a preliminary study on the accuracy and factors affecting the performance of a Belgian self-triage platform
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1199 (2022) Cite this article. Management of unscheduled urgent care is a complex concern for many healthcare providers. Facing the challenge of appropriately dispatching unscheduled care, primary and emergency physicians have collaboratively implemented innovative strategies such as telephone triage. Currently, new original solutions tend to emerge with the development of new technologies. We created an interactive patient self-triage platform, ODISSEE, and aimed to explore its accuracy and potential factors affecting its performance using clinical case scenarios.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BioMed Central
Initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin to prevent kidney and heart failure outcomes guided by HbA1c, albuminuria, and predicted risk of kidney failure
Cardiovascular Diabetology volume 21, Article number: 194 (2022) Cite this article. Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney and heart failure events independent of glycemic effects. We assessed whether initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin guided by multivariable predicted risk based on clinical characteristics and novel biomarkers is more efficient to prevent clinical outcomes compared to a strategy guided by HbA1c or urinary-albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) alone.
BioMed Central
A novel 2B4 receptor leads to worse pregnancy outcomes by facilitating TNF-α and IFN-γ production in dNK cells during Toxoplasma gondii infection
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 337 (2022) Cite this article. Infections are a major threat to human reproductive health because they can induce pregnancy failure, including recurrent abortion, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection can result in adverse pregnancy outcomes by affecting certain immune molecules and cytokines. However, the detailed mechanisms behind T. gondii-induced pregnancy failure are poorly understood.
BioMed Central
“I don’t know whose mouth has been on this”: youth nicotine and cannabis vaping practices in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic
Early COVID-19 safety protocols urged physical and social distancing, resulting in minimal contact with others. As social contexts are central to vaping among youth, we used semi-structured interviews to describe how youth who vape are making sense of their use practices and adaptations. The qualitative analyses revealed changes in vaping frequency and access, social isolation shaping substance- and product-specific use, and motivations and outcomes of dual use of nicotine and cannabis which were closely linked to the pandemic. The findings indicate variation of youth vaping experiences within the early stages of the pandemic that should be attended to in future studies.
Dave Caulkin, Associated Press photographer, dies at 77
LONDON (AP) — Dave Caulkin, a retired Associated Press photographer who captured the iconic moment when ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won the 1984 Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 77 and had cancer. Known for being in the right place at the right time with the right lens, the London-based Caulkin covered everything from the conflict in Northern Ireland to the Rolling Stones and Britain’s royal family during a career that spanned four decades. But one of his most renowned images was that of Torvill and Dean, their lips inches apart as if poised for a kiss, as they skated to Ravel’s “Bolero.” “That photo is the story of the games,” said Dusan Vranic, the AP’s Middle East photo chief. “That is what we try to do — have the photo of the event that will stay for history.” Later in his career, Caulkin was part of an AP team that won the Pulitzer Prize for spot news photography for their coverage of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BioMed Central
Call for Papers! Introducing BMC Cancer’s New Collection: Extracellular Vesicles in Cancer Progression
In recognition of the growing field of research, BMC Cancer have launched this Collection to bring together research on:. The role of extracellular vesicles in modulating the behaviour of resident and host cells in the tumor microenvironment. The role of circulating extracellular vesicles in setting up the pre-metastatic niche. The...
Comments / 0