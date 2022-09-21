ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'You can't understate the care sector crisis'

C﻿are providers say the sector is in 'crisis' due to soaring energy bills. It comes as t﻿he government announces a six-month price cap for all UK businesses. The National Care Association said the cost of living crisis was "really worrying" A﻿ care home provider that was facing energy...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business
BBC

Tax cuts: Kwasi Kwarteng's measures benefit richest, Labour says

The government's tax cuts will benefit the richest 1% and make the next generation worse off, Labour has said. Deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC the chancellor's approach of "trickle-down economics" was a "dangerous gamble". Independent think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies said the richest 10% of households...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy