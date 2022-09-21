Read full article on original website
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
Major U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney's climate alliance - FT
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Major Wall Street banks have threatened to leave United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney's financial alliance over legal risks, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing several people involved in internal talks.
BBC
'You can't understate the care sector crisis'
Care providers say the sector is in 'crisis' due to soaring energy bills. It comes as the government announces a six-month price cap for all UK businesses. The National Care Association said the cost of living crisis was "really worrying" A care home provider that was facing energy...
EU watchdog proposes emergency brake for energy markets
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A temporary brake on gas and electricity derivatives when prices spike could improve how energy markets operate, the European Union's securities watchdog proposed on Thursday, along with more fundamental changes over time.
Pound plunges through $1.09 as former US Treasury secretary blasts ‘naive’ UK policies in mini-budget– as it happened
Sterling has tumbled by over three cents to 37-year low, and UK gilt yields are surging, after Kwasi Kwarteng announced huge unfunded tax cuts
Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong.
BBC
Tax cuts: Kwasi Kwarteng's measures benefit richest, Labour says
The government's tax cuts will benefit the richest 1% and make the next generation worse off, Labour has said. Deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC the chancellor's approach of "trickle-down economics" was a "dangerous gamble". Independent think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies said the richest 10% of households...
UK accused of abandoning global south as it fails to boost spending on key fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms remains very slow - IMF
BEIRUT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms required to unlock relief funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains very slow, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.
Energy support for businesses to cost ‘tens of billions’, Rees-Mogg says; firms and schools fear cliff edge – business live
Capping electricity and gas for six months won’t provide long-term security, schools and hospitality firms fear, as business secretary hints at more support
Thousands call for ‘climate reparations and justice’ in global protests
Thousands of young people have staged a coordinated “global climate strike” across Asia, Africa and Europe in a call for reparations for those worst affected by climate breakdown. From New Zealand and Japan to Germany and the Democratic Republic of Congo, activists walked out of schools, universities and...
