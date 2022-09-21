One way you know you've reached adulthood is when you're legally allowed into a bar. Through some trial and error, people eventually find their groove and which drinks they like best. Not only that, some people believe they can surmise parts of your personality based on what you drink. New Jersey Digest author Garrett Rutledge — a self-confessed "judgmental whiskey drinker who likes dark corners" — suggests wine drinkers are the socialites in different classes. For example, red wine drinkers are "snobs," white wine drinkers are "the talkative ones," and rosé drinkers are "new to [the] game." Beer drinkers, he believes, are harder to determine than they used to be based on the ever-changing beer scene and the introduction of craft beers.

