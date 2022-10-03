iPhone 14 order delays — here’s the latest delivery times

The iPhone 14 is here, but it may not arrive at your door for quite a few weeks yet.

The fact that the iPhone 14 , particularly the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max , are selling well is not a shock. But what may be an unpleasant surprise is that if you order now, you could be waiting for over a month to get your phone. And while the iPhone 14 Plus has yet to go on sale, there's a good chance it will see its own shipping dates delayed too.

If you've not placed your iPhone 14 order yet, and are wondering just when you can expect an iPhone to drop through your letterbox, we've collected the latest shipping data from Apple's own website here.

That way you can figure out when it's best to stay at home in case of delivery, or if it will make it in time for an important date like someone's birthday or your next holiday.

As it stands, it looks like pretty much every version of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is now on backorder until October or early November. It doesn't matter which color you pick, or how much storage you spec, you're going to be waiting at least a month for a new Pro iPhone, and perhaps as long as six weeks if you want the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max variant.

Model Estimated delivery date (U.S.) Estimated delivery date (U.K.) iPhone 14 October 5 October 5 iPhone 14 Plus October 11 - 13 October 12 - 14 iPhone 14 Pro October 26 - November 2 October 26 - November 2 iPhone 14 Pro Max November 2 - 9 November 2 - 9

The good news is that ordering the regular iPhone 14 won't be an issue. You can order one now and have it arrive on Tuesday, or today if you live in the right area and are willing to pay extra postage.

The iPhone 14 Plus isn't due out until October 7, and you can still get one on launch day in the U.S. but unfortunately, delivery dates in the U.K. are starting to slip. You'll now have to wait another few days for delivery if you've not got an order in already.

However, we recommend reading our iPhone 14 Plus hands-on review or even wait until our full review comes in before hitting buy, so you're well informed about the phone's strength and weaknesses.

Meanwhile, the Pro models will keep you waiting until the end of October/start of November if you buy one now. That's actually good news though, as Apple has previously estimated delivery by mid-November for the Pro Max. Fingers crossed this means supply and demand are evening out.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 October 5 - 6 iPhone 14 Plus October 11 - 25 iPhone 14 Pro October 18 - 25 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 25 - November 1

The iPhone 14 delivery times from AT&T are generally faster than Apple, as you can get the regular iPhone 14 within a couple of days. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 14 Plus seems to be growing, as the expected delivery date is now past launch day on October 7.

There's a longer wait for the iPhone 14 Pro (and one week on top of that for any color except Space Black), and the longest wait is for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which may not arrive until November, or even later if you want the most in-demand Silver color. You may be able to shave a week off of the expected delivery date by speccing more storage though.

Note that you can also save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 via trade-in through AT&T .

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 October 3 - 6 iPhone 14 Plus October 8 - 13 iPhone 14 Pro October 4 - 7 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 7 - 13

Users looking for a T-Mo-powered iPhone 14 will be glad to know the units are ready to go right now, with shipping expected to take between one to four days. If you're after an iPhone 14 Plus, you will be able to get all of five available colors shortly after release.

The iPhone 14 Pro says that it's back ordered for all models, with the Silver model taking longest to arrive (October 24 - November 7) out of all the standard 128GB versions.

If you want the iPhone 14 Pro Max from T-Mobile before the holidays, you might want to hurry. The earliest that it promises your iPhone would arrive is early October, but Gold models will take at least another six days on top, and Silver ones another week and a half on top of that.

T-Mobile has multiple iPhone 14 deals, including up to $800 off with trade-in and signing up for a Magenta Max plan. That's basically getting an iPhone 14 for free.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 In two days iPhone 14 Plus October 14 iPhone 14 Pro October 14 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 28

As with most carriers and retailers, you'll have no problem getting a regular iPhone 14 right away through Verizon, who'll have one sent out to you within two days.

The Blue and Purple iPhone 14 Plus models will arrive within a week of launch day. But Product RED, Midnight or Starlight colors seem to be more in demand and therefore arrive a week after that.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a bit of a delay with October 14 as the best delivery date for the Space Black and Gold model (stretching to October 21 for Deep Purple and October 28 in the case of the Silver version), but buying higher storage capacity versions can reduce that wait, with immediate shipping available in some cases.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is estimated to arrive by October 28. But you can have your pick of the colors without incurring extra delays for the time being.

Verizon's iPhone 14 deals include saving up to $800 with you trade in your old phone with select unlimited plans.

Model Estimated U.S. delivery date iPhone 14 Tomorrow iPhone 14 Plus October 7 iPhone 14 Pro Tomorrow iPhone 14 Pro Max October 14

Shipping dates from Best Buy are a little mixed-up, but they at least seem more optimistic than Apple's.

For the iPhone 14 at Best Buy you can get it in any color by tomorrow. You can even pick one up in certain locations within the hour if you wish, Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus isn't on sale anywhere yet, so Best Buy lists the shipping and pick-up dates for four out of the five models for release day (October 7).

Amazingly, you can still get an iPhone 14 Pro model by tomorrow as long as you buy a Gold or Space Black one. The Deep Purple version also arrives quickly, by October 5, but going for the super-popular Silver means you won't see the iPhone until October 14.

The estimated delivery for most Pro Max models is October 14. However, some can arrive as sooner, provided you're buying more than the 128GB base storage.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date iPhone 14 TBC iPhone 14 Plus TBC iPhone 14 Pro TBC iPhone 14 Pro Max TBC

Walmart's selection of iPhone 14 models seems to currently be in Limbo. While some versions of the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are straight-up out of stock, most don't have specific arrival dates. We'll be sure to update you when this changes, but for now be careful if you try to buy any iPhone 14 through Walmart.com.

We like all three of the iPhone 14 models we've reviewed so far, although in slightly different ways. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are definitely the ones to get if you can afford them, because they feature all of Apple's latest upgrades like an always-on display, Dynamic Island cutout and a 48MP main camera.

The iPhone 14 is more like an improved iPhone 13 rather than a whole new phone, but is still worth an upgrade if your current phone's a couple of years old.