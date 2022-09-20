Read full article on original website
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Recovery awareness growing in East African community as opioid crisis takes toll
Farhia Budul gazed over the state Capitol grounds as hundreds of people stopped at booths lining the street. For Budul, the Sept. 17 Walk for Recovery was lined with hope. “You see recovery everywhere here in the state of Minnesota,” Budul said. Substance use disorder recovery advocates like Budul...
MN model shares struggle with bowel disease on social media, hoping to help others feel less alone
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Kimpton's Instagram posts look a lot different than they did six months ago. Typically, the Minneapolis-based fashion and runway model posts beautiful photos from photoshoots, adorned in sparkly dresses and gowns. On her page, you'll see a video of her walking the runway during Fashion Week Minnesota in March.
Minnesota poll: Most feel inflation ‘stress’ but not to same degree
For Ted Tollefson, who teaches college-level psychology courses, the move to more remote classes has had an upside: He no longer makes the 140-mile round trip commute to St. Paul from his home in Frontenac along the Mississippi River. That saves him at the gas pump. But Tollefson, who is...
Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health?
MINNEAPOLIS – Fall is right on cue this year. Temperatures will be plunging quickly by about 30 degrees over the next few days.So that got us wondering: Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health? Good Question.As the sun sets on summer 2022, some are holding on tight. Patrick White of Minneapolis took a two-hour walk Tuesday."I'm really trying to just enjoy this sun," White said.Others are happy the sun is setting on the season. Ben Jahnke took a sweaty midday run Tuesday."I actually like it when it's a little bit cooler," Jahnke said. "I don't like to sweat,...
Minneapolis VA reschedules health care appointments due to network issues
The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is working to quickly reschedule appointments as widespread network issues impact services. The network issues began early Thursday morning, a spokesperson told MPR News, taking down the servers and phones. That means providers are unable to pull up a patient's medical history or historical data.
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
Adair Mosley’s vision for racial equity in Minnesota
Adair Mosley has bold ideas for how to bring about racial equity in Minnesota. As president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities he raised $1 million last spring to give a $10,000 scholarship for college or post-secondary training to each graduating senior at North Community High School. During his years...
What’s Next After the Nurses Strike?
The largest private sector nurses’ strike in U.S. history occurred this month over a three-day period from September 12 to September 14, as about 15,000 nurses went on strike across the state of Minnesota alone. Around twelve hospitals across the Twin Cities metro area were impacted and the strike was led by union officials in the state from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
Minneapolis woodshop for women, nonbinary people reopens stronger than before
The pandemic shuttered countless community spaces for the arts and creativity. In Minneapolis, Jess Hirsch’s DIY woodworking shop for women and nonbinary people wasn’t spared. Women’s Woodshop, as it was called then, went from teaching nearly 1,000 students how to use power tools per year at its small...
A conversation with the new curator of U of M's LGBTQ archive library
A few decades ago, a person named Jean-Nickolaus Tretter in Little Falls, Minn., started collecting documents and objects related to LGBT culture and communities. They were concerned those artifacts might be lost to history and with them an understanding of the history of LGBT communities. In 2000, that collection came...
Minnesota Now September 21, 2022
Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis have charged 48 people in the nation's largest COVID-19 fraud scheme. We'll hear more about the charges and who they say was involved. The United Nations designated today as the International Day of Peace — one woman shares her story about bringing international peace keeping efforts to Minnesota communities.
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
Housing crisis: government help for older homes seen as solution
(Minnesota News Connection) As the housing market navigates a sea of obstacles, community-level organizations in Minnesota are urging governments to take a closer look at their strategies for supporting older neighborhoods, and said deteriorating homes shouldn't be overlooked. Construction of new homes continues to lag, in part because of supply-chain...
Minnesotans with Puerto Rico ties remember Maria, work to help recovery from Fiona
As he stood near the Puerto Rican mural on the side of El Colegio High school, Simon Trautmann pulled out his phone. Trautmann, a Richfield, Minn. city council member, read the text he received earlier from his cousin who lives in Ciales, Puerto Rico. “And she said blessings, don't worry,...
Drought slowly expanding in Minnesota
Drought has a way of creeping in on cat’s paws. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor report for Minnesota shows drought slowly expanding across our state. It’s not as deep or widespread as in 2021, but the droughty footprint is growing slowly. 41.77 percent of Minnesota is now...
No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Hennepin County awards millions to local groups specializing in violence prevention
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County is using pandemic emergency response funds to try to reduce violent crime. The county will award a total of $10 million in grants to local organizations that specialize in violence prevention. The grants have ranged from around $8,000-$700,000 per organization, and more than half of the money has already been distributed to almost 50 different groups.
