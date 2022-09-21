ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Barnstable Patriot

These new Cape teachers bucking trend of those leaving education

It was only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but Ciara Gregoli said these were the “best working weeks” of her life. It’s her first year as a teacher. It took six years of attending college and working full-time to reach her goal. Gregoli...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
Chatham, MA
Government
City
Chatham, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
CBS Boston

13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament

BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Person
Roger Sherman
Person
Charles Manson
idesignarch.com

Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape

Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
CHATHAM, MA
NECN

A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M

A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
NANTUCKET, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Marshfield (MA)

With centuries of history, beautiful seascapes and seafood fresh from the ocean, Marshfield is a quintessential South Shore town. You have a choice of public beaches here, including two long, dune-lined barrier beaches that push out for miles. You can also visit the home of the Winslows, a family prominent...
MARSHFIELD, MA
#Murder Mystery#Cape Cod#Forrest Sherman#English#Barnstable High
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Dump truck catches fire in front of Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – A dump truck caught fire in front of the Cape Cod Mall about 1:15 PM Thursday. The vehicle was located on the Route 132 side of the mall. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared confined to the engine compartment and no other vehicles were involved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ACCIDENTS
News Break
Politics
WCVB

Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses

HYANNIS – An upcoming community event in downtown Hyannis will highlight small businesses on Cape Cod. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said Love Local Fest celebrates Cape Cod with over 80 local vendors, musicians, and artists. Converse said longtime vendors like Cape Cod Home Remedies and Mom &...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA

Community Policy