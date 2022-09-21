The Town of Sandwich Department of Public Works will be performing soil borings at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road beginning on Monday 9/26/2022 at 7am. The work will primarily be located in the road shoulders, and travel lanes are expected to remain open while the work is taking place. However, motorists may encounter delays and are advised to use alternate routes if possible. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled without notice.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO