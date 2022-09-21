ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours

DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
DENNIS, MA
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
Orleans, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
NECN

A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M

A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daley
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
sandwichmass.org

Sandwich - Road Work - Quaker Meetinghouse Rd @ Route 130 - 9/26/2022

The Town of Sandwich Department of Public Works will be performing soil borings at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road beginning on Monday 9/26/2022 at 7am. The work will primarily be located in the road shoulders, and travel lanes are expected to remain open while the work is taking place. However, motorists may encounter delays and are advised to use alternate routes if possible. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled without notice.
SANDWICH, MA
idesignarch.com

Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape

Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
CHATHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#San Francisco#Pay As You Throw#Health Board#Board Of Health Chair#Select Board Chair
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Murder In Chatham: Town, Monomoy Inspire New Mystery Novel

“Into the Realm” (BooxAI, 2022), Todd Forrest Sherman’s debut novel, serves up plenty of Cape Cod atmosphere with just the right dose of Monomoy creepiness. Sherman, 56, a seventh-generation Cape Codder who lives in his hometown of Hyannis, sets his novel in Chatham. Sherman has taken the pseudonym...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
BOURNE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy