Cape Cod Chronicle
Murder In Chatham: Town, Monomoy Inspire New Mystery Novel
“Into the Realm” (BooxAI, 2022), Todd Forrest Sherman’s debut novel, serves up plenty of Cape Cod atmosphere with just the right dose of Monomoy creepiness. Sherman, 56, a seventh-generation Cape Codder who lives in his hometown of Hyannis, sets his novel in Chatham. Sherman has taken the pseudonym...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament
BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
capecod.com
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
capecod.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
sandwichmass.org
Sandwich - Road Work - Quaker Meetinghouse Rd @ Route 130 - 9/26/2022
The Town of Sandwich Department of Public Works will be performing soil borings at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road beginning on Monday 9/26/2022 at 7am. The work will primarily be located in the road shoulders, and travel lanes are expected to remain open while the work is taking place. However, motorists may encounter delays and are advised to use alternate routes if possible. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled without notice.
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!
(PLYMOUTH, MA) For one night only The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is celebrating Halloween with a fun and festive Haunted House! The Plymouth RFC has invited the community to attend their first ever Haunted House which has no admission cost!
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!
(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster Health Board Closes Great Cape Herbs, Citing Multiple Health, Safety Violations
BREWSTER – The Great Cape Herbs storefront, arboretum and gardens owned and operated by Stephen Brown at 2624-2628 Main St./Route 6A has been shut down by the town for numerous health and safety violations. “The known violations at the property are extensive, and many present immediate life safety concerns...
NECN
‘He Gets Away With It Wherever He Goes.' Consumers Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid walked around the unfinished shell of a pool in his East Bridgewater backyard and ticked off the list of problems with the abandoned project: gaping holes, uneven walls and crumbling concrete. The pool project was supposed to be completed more than a year ago. But $36,000 later, it’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Me and my husband are homeless; the streets are tough; we do not drink or do drugs, and we were never late on rent
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA – My husband and I are homeless. We are both disabled and in our 50s. We have been living in the woods for over a year. This is our first time being homeless due to the fact we don’t make enough for these outrageous prices. We don’t drink nor do drugs.
