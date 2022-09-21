ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Cape Cod Chronicle

Murder In Chatham: Town, Monomoy Inspire New Mystery Novel

“Into the Realm” (BooxAI, 2022), Todd Forrest Sherman’s debut novel, serves up plenty of Cape Cod atmosphere with just the right dose of Monomoy creepiness. Sherman, 56, a seventh-generation Cape Codder who lives in his hometown of Hyannis, sets his novel in Chatham. Sherman has taken the pseudonym...
CHATHAM, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament

BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
NECN

A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M

A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
BOURNE, MA
Sandwich - Road Work - Quaker Meetinghouse Rd @ Route 130 - 9/26/2022

The Town of Sandwich Department of Public Works will be performing soil borings at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road beginning on Monday 9/26/2022 at 7am. The work will primarily be located in the road shoulders, and travel lanes are expected to remain open while the work is taking place. However, motorists may encounter delays and are advised to use alternate routes if possible. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled without notice.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
FALMOUTH, MA

