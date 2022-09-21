On the second day of classes, Carolina Hernandez Ruiz, an international student from Spain, opened Blackboard to find that all of her courses had been removed. Hernandez Ruiz is a second-year student pursuing a major in neuroscience. She is an inclusion assistant in Celani Hall, a teacher's assistant for an honors class and a Spanish tutor. After teaching herself English at 16 years old via movies, she attended Ionia High School for her senior year in Michigan, finishing with a 4.5 GPA in 2021.

