Big Rapids, MI

Central Michigan Life

'I called everyone, I talked to everyone but no one replies back'

On the second day of classes, Carolina Hernandez Ruiz, an international student from Spain, opened Blackboard to find that all of her courses had been removed. Hernandez Ruiz is a second-year student pursuing a major in neuroscience. She is an inclusion assistant in Celani Hall, a teacher's assistant for an honors class and a Spanish tutor. After teaching herself English at 16 years old via movies, she attended Ionia High School for her senior year in Michigan, finishing with a 4.5 GPA in 2021.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Invasive plant coverage triples on Northern Michigan lake

CADILLAC, MI – An invasive plant has tripled its coverage of Lake Cadillac in Wexford County compared to a year ago, experts said. Most years there’s about 30-40 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil on the lake but that more than tripled this year to 140 acres, according to Restorative Lake Sciences, which recently conducted its annual survey of Lake Cadillac, WPBN/WGTU reports.
CADILLAC, MI
nypressnews.com

Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. An application submitted to the state Thursday by The Right Place — West Michigan’s economic development...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Pro-Turf beginning relocation and expansion process

After many years serving the community from their Northland Drive location, Pro-Turf Outdoor Services is moving their headquarters into the center of Big Rapids. Their new location at 1207 Maple Street gives the company much better travel efficiency and a larger. presence in town. “We are now in the business...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Central Michigan Life

Former Robaire's Bakery employee raising money to re-establish bakery

After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. A GoFundMe has been created by a former employee to reopen it. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Local couple set to give, receive kidney

For the last few years, Marion resident Nicole Sigafoose’s kidneys have been failing. Managing to get by with dialysis, her kidney functions have only gotten worse. Since September 1st, 2020, she’s been on a national kidney registry, hoping for a miracle. And after more than two years of...
MARION, MI
WLNS

Trump Jr. visits Michigan for Dixon campaign event

The same week he was sued by the New York state attorney general, who alleged he helped his father with fraudulent businesses practices, the son of former President Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan to campaign for the Republican candidate for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE

