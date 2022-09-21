Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
'I called everyone, I talked to everyone but no one replies back'
On the second day of classes, Carolina Hernandez Ruiz, an international student from Spain, opened Blackboard to find that all of her courses had been removed. Hernandez Ruiz is a second-year student pursuing a major in neuroscience. She is an inclusion assistant in Celani Hall, a teacher's assistant for an honors class and a Spanish tutor. After teaching herself English at 16 years old via movies, she attended Ionia High School for her senior year in Michigan, finishing with a 4.5 GPA in 2021.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Local & County officials to vote on 'Renaissance Zone' to bring large battery manufacturer to area
A joint meeting between Mecosta County and other local township officials will be taking place next week to discuss and vote on the potential of bringing a advanced battery manufacturer to the area. Members of the Mecosta Co. BOC along with board members from Big Rapids and Green Townships will...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
Plans for battery plant near Big Rapids
Plans are in the works to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
Fox17
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County
***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
S.S. Badger cancels Lake Michigan crossing due to large waves, possible waterspouts
LUDINGTON, MI – The S.S. Badger car ferry canceled its round trip across Lake Michigan today due to dangerous conditions on the Great Lake. Up to 10-foot waves are expected today along with a chance of waterspouts, according to the National Weather Service. The company announced the cancellation Wednesday...
Invasive plant coverage triples on Northern Michigan lake
CADILLAC, MI – An invasive plant has tripled its coverage of Lake Cadillac in Wexford County compared to a year ago, experts said. Most years there’s about 30-40 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil on the lake but that more than tripled this year to 140 acres, according to Restorative Lake Sciences, which recently conducted its annual survey of Lake Cadillac, WPBN/WGTU reports.
nypressnews.com
Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. An application submitted to the state Thursday by The Right Place — West Michigan’s economic development...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Pro-Turf beginning relocation and expansion process
After many years serving the community from their Northland Drive location, Pro-Turf Outdoor Services is moving their headquarters into the center of Big Rapids. Their new location at 1207 Maple Street gives the company much better travel efficiency and a larger. presence in town. “We are now in the business...
Central Michigan Life
Former Robaire's Bakery employee raising money to re-establish bakery
After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. A GoFundMe has been created by a former employee to reopen it. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Local couple set to give, receive kidney
For the last few years, Marion resident Nicole Sigafoose’s kidneys have been failing. Managing to get by with dialysis, her kidney functions have only gotten worse. Since September 1st, 2020, she’s been on a national kidney registry, hoping for a miracle. And after more than two years of...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Robin Williams’ son to speak at W. MI mental health gala
The son of late comedic genius Robin Williams will speak at an event at Meijer Gardens hosted by a local mental health organization for suicide prevention awareness month.
Trump Jr. visits Michigan for Dixon campaign event
The same week he was sued by the New York state attorney general, who alleged he helped his father with fraudulent businesses practices, the son of former President Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan to campaign for the Republican candidate for governor.
