Barnstable Patriot
These new Cape teachers bucking trend of those leaving education
It was only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but Ciara Gregoli said these were the “best working weeks” of her life. It’s her first year as a teacher. It took six years of attending college and working full-time to reach her goal. Gregoli...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
capecod.com
Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours
DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster Health Board Closes Great Cape Herbs, Citing Multiple Health, Safety Violations
BREWSTER – The Great Cape Herbs storefront, arboretum and gardens owned and operated by Stephen Brown at 2624-2628 Main St./Route 6A has been shut down by the town for numerous health and safety violations. “The known violations at the property are extensive, and many present immediate life safety concerns...
capecod.com
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise...
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
capecodwave.com
Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay
CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
wgbh.org
How are cannabis edibles made? A look inside two Massachusetts companies that make them
Barbecue sauce and seltzer: two backyard summer party staples. But depending on how you get down, yours may be missing one key ingredient: cannabis. “When we think about cannabis, we're thinking about celebrations and, you know, getting together with friends,” said Andy Husbands, pitmaster and chef at The Smoke Shop BBQ.
NECN
‘He Gets Away With It Wherever He Goes.' Consumers Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid walked around the unfinished shell of a pool in his East Bridgewater backyard and ticked off the list of problems with the abandoned project: gaping holes, uneven walls and crumbling concrete. The pool project was supposed to be completed more than a year ago. But $36,000 later, it’s...
capecod.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
