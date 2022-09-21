ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

Barnstable Patriot

These new Cape teachers bucking trend of those leaving education

It was only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but Ciara Gregoli said these were the “best working weeks” of her life. It’s her first year as a teacher. It took six years of attending college and working full-time to reach her goal. Gregoli...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours

DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
arlboston.org

ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation

ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
FALMOUTH, MA

