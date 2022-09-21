Read full article on original website
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
How Putin’s chiefs are being blown up, poisoned & shot by Vlad’s enemies as ‘net closes on Russian tyrant’
UKRAINE’S resistance movement has one message for Putin and his stooges in Russian occupied parts of their country – you're never safe even in your bed. Recent weeks have seen an upsurge in targeted assassinations of officials who have been shot, blown up and poisoned for working with the hated invaders.
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Leader Behind Darya Dugina Plot Says Putin's End Will Come 'Quietly'
The National Republican Army head told the Kyiv Post that the Russian president will be removed from power "as soon as he becomes inconvenient for elites."
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Wife leaked intel about her husband's military unit to Russia, who then bombed it, says Ukraine's secret service
Ukraine's Security Service said it had detained a woman for leaking military intelligence. The unnamed woman tapped her soldier husband for information and leaked it to a Russian serviceman. She was reportedly promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living when they captured the region. The Ukrainian Security Service...
Ukraine rains down barrage of Himars missiles on meeting of pro-Kremlin officials in Russian-occupied city
UKRAINE unleashed a barrage of missiles on Russia's headquarters in Kherson yesterday during a meeting of top pro-Kremlin officials. Ukraine has launched a major offensive to take back territory in the south, including Kherson - the only large city captured by Russian forces in the first few days of the war.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Russian soldiers cursed out their commanders and complained they were getting crushed in audio intercepted by Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shared audio it said was intercepted from Russian soldiers. In one clip, a man curses his commander and said he was getting "useless orders." In the second clip, a man talked about being kicked out of a village he was occupying. Ukraine shared what it...
