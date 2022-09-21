Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October
That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
WDIO-TV
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8. In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13. And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0...
kdal610.com
Duluth-Superior Film Festival Opens
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2022 Duluth-Superior Film Festival gets underway on Thursday with the northern Minnesota premiere of the Paramount Pictures film called “The Infernal Machine.”. The film was written and directed by Minnesota based filmmaker Andrew Hunt. It was shown Wednesday at the Twin Cities Film...
A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery
A cidery and a distillery, both from Duluth, are teaming up to bring some brandy-based beverages to shelves. The collaboration between Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will see the Wild State "Day Dream" and the Vikre "Reve" cider-based cocktails launched at a party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Wild State's taproom in Duluth.
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food all for a good cause, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate and unfortunately for the...
cbs3duluth.com
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A new, dangerous trend is the cause for several threats made to schools across Minnesota and in the Northland Wednesday. The term “swatting” describes an empty threat made to a location that draws a large law enforcement presence to one area. Students...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
cbs3duluth.com
Cloquet middle, high school on lock down
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m. They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown. Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation. Schools...
FOX 21 Online
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting
SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
boreal.org
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
A Duluth man has been charged after allegedly hurting a Speedway gas station employee during an argument that led to a shooting inside the store. Joseph Francis Butler, 31, is facing three felonies, including: being a felon possessing a firearm, second degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm. The...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
