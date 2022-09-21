ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Pirate who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge is related to teammate of Babe Ruth

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
 3 days ago

Baseball history is full of interesting stories throughout the generations, and Aaron Judge’s 60th homer in the Yankees’ 9-8 comeback win over the Pirates is no different.

Pirates reliever Wil Crowe — who gave up Judge’s 60th homer in the ninth inning which tied Babe Ruth — is related to a former Yankee who played with “the Bambino.”

Crowe’s great-great uncle, Hall of Famer Red Ruffing, was Ruth’s teammate on the Yankees in the 1930s. Crowe visited Ruffing’s plaque in Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park before the game.

Judge homered on a 3-1 pitch from Crowe (5-10) to match Ruth’s total from 1927, which stood as the big league record until Roger Maris broke it 34 years later.

“He did what he was supposed to do with it,” said the 28-year-old Crowe, adding that he wasn’t going to walk Judge who was the leadoff hitter in the inning with a four-run lead. “3-1 count, I’m not going to put him on. I felt like I wanted to go after him. Started away, came back in. He put a good swing on a bad pitch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJkcp_0i40mJpS00
Pirates reliever Wil Crowe waits to get a new ball after giving up Aaron Judge’s 60th homer in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 9-8 comeback win.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JI2Sp_0i40mJpS00

Roger Maris Jr. and Kevin Maris, sons of the former Yankees great, were both on hand.

Judge hit his 60th homer in Game 147. There also has been no debate on the length of the season, like what surrounded Maris’ pursuit to the point his hair fell out.

The Yankees’ 30-year-old slugger also is on pace for the AL’s first Triple Crown in a decade , leading in home runs, RBIs (128) and batting average (.316).

— with AP

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight, Yanks win 7-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seventh when first base umpire Chris Conroy ruled he had not checked his swing and had struck out. Judge gestured at the umpire and then waved in disgust while walking back to the dugout. Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
CHICAGO, IL
