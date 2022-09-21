ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

krs1
3d ago

you know how we tlcan help the homeless people we have, by not allowing more people to illegally cross our borders so our resources can start helping those that are already here. damn liberals bleeding hearts are just making things worse. maybe we should focus on helping all the homeless veterans before worrying about helping people that don't live here.

Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Newsom has invited homeless from all over the country to come to his Sanctuary state. He also welcomed millions of illegal migrants, many of whom end up homeless...there is not enough affordable housing for citizens. The billions of taxdollars wasted by the state, counties and cities for stopgap insane solutions that have only helped a very small percentage. And now Newsom's inhumane Care Court. You bet we're angry and resentful.

Herehere
3d ago

The state has given 12 billion to curb homelessness but “it will take years to build those units” curb homelessness but “it will take years to build those units.” Why would it take years ?! An apartment complex gets built in a few months. Sounds like mismanagement and misuse of funds.

POLITICO

The 2022 campaign that almost was

THE BUZZ: It wasn’t so long ago that former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer — and his homelessness agenda — were expected to occupy the 2022 campaign spotlight. The moderate Republican will be on hand this morning when state Sen. Brian Jones unveils legislation to ban camping near schools and other sensitive areas. It’s the first time in a while we’ve seen Faulconer out throwing his weight behind a political project. The event both echoes the growing political support across California for moving unhoused people off the streets, including among Democrats, and allows one to conjure an alternative political timeline for Faulconer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average

Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents. “I have to go see my clients from north to south basically, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Fremont resident Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

