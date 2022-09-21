you know how we tlcan help the homeless people we have, by not allowing more people to illegally cross our borders so our resources can start helping those that are already here. damn liberals bleeding hearts are just making things worse. maybe we should focus on helping all the homeless veterans before worrying about helping people that don't live here.
Newsom has invited homeless from all over the country to come to his Sanctuary state. He also welcomed millions of illegal migrants, many of whom end up homeless...there is not enough affordable housing for citizens. The billions of taxdollars wasted by the state, counties and cities for stopgap insane solutions that have only helped a very small percentage. And now Newsom's inhumane Care Court. You bet we're angry and resentful.
The state has given 12 billion to curb homelessness but “it will take years to build those units” curb homelessness but “it will take years to build those units.” Why would it take years ?! An apartment complex gets built in a few months. Sounds like mismanagement and misuse of funds.
Comments / 131