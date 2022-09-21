THE BUZZ: It wasn’t so long ago that former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer — and his homelessness agenda — were expected to occupy the 2022 campaign spotlight. The moderate Republican will be on hand this morning when state Sen. Brian Jones unveils legislation to ban camping near schools and other sensitive areas. It’s the first time in a while we’ve seen Faulconer out throwing his weight behind a political project. The event both echoes the growing political support across California for moving unhoused people off the streets, including among Democrats, and allows one to conjure an alternative political timeline for Faulconer.

