nbfresh
3d ago

And this is why they cannot be trusted as politicians. For a country seemingly founded on the premise of religious freedom, this makes no sense

Brandi Godwin
3d ago

🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ but it's not... this country is a free country meaning freedom of religion which is one of the main reasons why we broke from England! for freedom of religion! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ This country is filled with different religions different backgrounds and YES meaning different "God(s)"..... and let me remind ppl! u do not have to be Christian to have morals! being Christian dosent mean u are higher being then any other person who has a different outlook on religion then u! also it's all the same just different names from different part of the world! just saying!

lv
3d ago

Completely bull crap. Church and state are separate. If you’re a Christian I absolutely support that. Pray at home and your place of worship. But leave it out of government and schools. And if you wanna bring it in government and schools then do have other religions that right.

