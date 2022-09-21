Read full article on original website
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game
If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning throws two touchdowns in top ranked matchup
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning (New Orleans, La./Isidore Newman) battled on Friday night in a hostile road environment against the 2A No. 1 Many Tigers and USC linebacker commit Tackett Curtis but ultimately fell short in a 25-17 slugfest. Manning threw two touchdown...
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell will be a gametime decision Saturday vs. FAU, per report
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be a gametime decision with an unspecified injury Saturday in the Boilermakers’ 7:30 p.m. ET home game vs. Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Purdue is 1-2 on the season and are currently a 16.5-point favorite in the game vs. FAU.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Memorial Stadium (80,126) Line: Kansas State +13 (Caesars SportsBook) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 201, SXM App 964. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES.
Chip Kelly on Colorado Win, Offensive Tempo, Defensive Adjustments
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly took questions after the blowout win over Colorado, talking about the rhythm and tempo on offense, making adjustments on defense, cleaning up the penalties and mistakes, and more:
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Following No. 5 Clemson's 51-45 double overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Opening comments:. "You hate for anyone to lose that game. It was an awesome college football game. "It's...
Late Kick: West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: USC adds DL Sam Greene, TE Joey Olsen, unofficial visitors, new offers
The Composite Two-Star Recruits finally did it. The show hit the mythical three-hour mark thanks to a jam-packed episode discussing the recent commitment of three-star 2023 Baltimore (MD) defensive lineman Sam Greene and four-star 2024 Oregon tight end Joey Olsen. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Olsen is rated the No. 190 overall...
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. USF
The University of Louisville football team will try to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Florida State. The Cardinals will host USF at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and...
Dress list for Gamecocks versus 49ers
South Carolina comes into the game against Charlotte with a lengthy injury report with a bunch of players who were listed as questionable. However, in pregame warm-ups, some of those questionable players were spotted warming up for tonight's game against the 49ers. Here is who is not dressed out tonight...
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson post-Clemson Press Conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media following a 51-45 double overtime loss to Clemson Saturday afternoon at Truist Field. Here's the entirety of that press.
Instant Analysis: Offensive Showcase in Chapel Hill
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley break down Notre Dame’s offensive outburst and crucial three quarters of quality defensive football as the Irish handle their host Tar Heels, 45-32. Irish Illustrated Video is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or...
WATCH: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Leaves It On The Field Versus Clemson
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman gave all he had for Wake forest in their 51-45 loss to No.5 Clemson. He was 20-29, amassing 337 yards and lighting up the scoreboard for 6 touchdowns through the air.
Halftime Update: Jayden Daniels shines, LSU takes 17-0 lead into the locker room against New Mexico
The LSU Tigers started their game against the New Mexico Lobos about as well as you could ask them to, outside of a couple of plays. They take a 17-0 lead into the locker room for halftime. The score does not reflect how this one has played out, as a couple of penalties and a missed 38-yard field goal has kept some points off the board for LSU. This has been pretty much domination from the Tigers, as expected and needed.
LIVE UPDATES: Stanford at #18 Washington
We will add names as we identify them. There was a huge contingent of NFL scouts in the press box, including a large group from the Seattle Seahawks. Other teams included the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Pregame. Washington, now 3-0 on...
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
