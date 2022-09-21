ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game

If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Memorial Stadium (80,126) Line: Kansas State +13 (Caesars SportsBook) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 201, SXM App 964. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES.
NORMAN, OK
Chuba Hubbard
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
#Cowboys#American Football#Giants
247Sports

GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. USF

The University of Louisville football team will try to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Florida State. The Cardinals will host USF at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Dress list for Gamecocks versus 49ers

South Carolina comes into the game against Charlotte with a lengthy injury report with a bunch of players who were listed as questionable. However, in pregame warm-ups, some of those questionable players were spotted warming up for tonight's game against the 49ers. Here is who is not dressed out tonight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Offensive Showcase in Chapel Hill

Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley break down Notre Dame’s offensive outburst and crucial three quarters of quality defensive football as the Irish handle their host Tar Heels, 45-32. Irish Illustrated Video is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Halftime Update: Jayden Daniels shines, LSU takes 17-0 lead into the locker room against New Mexico

The LSU Tigers started their game against the New Mexico Lobos about as well as you could ask them to, outside of a couple of plays. They take a 17-0 lead into the locker room for halftime. The score does not reflect how this one has played out, as a couple of penalties and a missed 38-yard field goal has kept some points off the board for LSU. This has been pretty much domination from the Tigers, as expected and needed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Stanford at #18 Washington

We will add names as we identify them. There was a huge contingent of NFL scouts in the press box, including a large group from the Seattle Seahawks. Other teams included the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Pregame. Washington, now 3-0 on...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA

Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

