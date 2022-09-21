ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'

Bill Wiesman allegedly told police he believed he dropped his 2-year-old grandson off at daycare before leaving the toddler in a car for seven hours in 90-degree weather A grandfather from Alabama has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old grandson who died after being left in a hot car for seven hours. On Wednesday, The Oneonta Police Department said in a statement via Facebook that it, along with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney's Office was...
Fox News

Detroit news anchor killed, family wounded in failed murder-suicide

A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide. WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews's house. The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Alabama woman who suffered elder abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory for a Mobile County woman who led the charge to create an “elder abuse registry” in the state of Alabama. “Shirley’s Law” requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults so nursing homes and families can check a caregiver’s background. “Shirley’s Law” was created after […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
