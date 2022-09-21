Bill Wiesman allegedly told police he believed he dropped his 2-year-old grandson off at daycare before leaving the toddler in a car for seven hours in 90-degree weather A grandfather from Alabama has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old grandson who died after being left in a hot car for seven hours. On Wednesday, The Oneonta Police Department said in a statement via Facebook that it, along with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney's Office was...

