Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
Bill Wiesman allegedly told police he believed he dropped his 2-year-old grandson off at daycare before leaving the toddler in a car for seven hours in 90-degree weather A grandfather from Alabama has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old grandson who died after being left in a hot car for seven hours. On Wednesday, The Oneonta Police Department said in a statement via Facebook that it, along with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney's Office was...
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Florida deputy rescues dog thrown off bridge in plastic container
A dog was rescued and has found a home after being thrown off a bridge in a plastic container in Florida. A woman walking her dog on Wednesday alerted officials about a dog she found that was tossed off a bridge and curled up inside the tote. She had flagged...
Debbie Collier case: 2021 Georgia bodycam shows daughter's boyfriend accuse her of stealing cash to buy drugs
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the on-and-off boyfriend of a murdered woman's daughter, arrested outside her home last September for violating a no-contact order and banging on her door in a dispute over money, which he claimed she was siphoning directly out of his account despite an ugly breakup.
Detroit news anchor killed, family wounded in failed murder-suicide
A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide. WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews's house. The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and...
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
He murdered his parents when he was 12. Did he kill again a decade later?
On March 5, 1993, 12-year-old Rick Ennis was walking at night along a dark Alabama highway, not far from Montgomery. He had just crashed his family's car on the side of the road, against a fence, and was on foot heading home. That's when John Clark, then an Alabama state...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
Police: 2-year-old boy found dead in parked car
A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said.
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death
William "Bill" Wiesman was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless manslaughter in the death of the 2-year-old. WVTM's Magdala Louissaint reports.Sept. 22, 2022.
Debbie Collier murder: Threatening note against family revealed: report
The boyfriend of slain Georgia mother Debbie Collier's daughter allegedly threatened violence against her family in a note last year. "If you or your family ever come near me again I will hurt them," Andrew Giegerich purportedly wrote to girlfriend Amanda Bearden in a note obtained by the New York Post.
‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Alabama woman who suffered elder abuse
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory for a Mobile County woman who led the charge to create an “elder abuse registry” in the state of Alabama. “Shirley’s Law” requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults so nursing homes and families can check a caregiver’s background. “Shirley’s Law” was created after […]
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
Alabama father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
Retriever mix in California rescued after leg injury is looking for a forever home
An adorable pup in California is looking for a forever home. Finn, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling-Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles. The one-and-a-half-year-old retriever was rescued in Maricopa County, Arizona, after he was found with a broken leg.
