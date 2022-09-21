Read full article on original website
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
Watch: Manchester City Loanee Liam Delap Scored For England Under 20's
Manchester City loanee Liam Delap who is at Stoke City got a goal for England's under 20's against Chile.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
MLS・
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Yardbarker
Manchester United tracking Napoli defender with £43m release clause
Manchester United have been linked with a move for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. The South Korean only signed for the Italian club this summer from Fenerbahce and it is believed that he has a release clause worth around £43 million. Kim has been linked with a move to United...
Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Brad Friedel backs Christian Pulisic to find true form under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter, as he tells USMNT and Chelsea winger he can 'really benefit' from Thomas Tuchel's sacking
Former USMNT and Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Christian Pulisic to find his feet at Chelsea this season, as he can 'really benefit' from the managerial change that saw Graham Potter take over from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. New owner Todd Boehly decided to part ways with...
MLS・
SB Nation
Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?
Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
BBC
Patterson injury 'does not look good'
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. The Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
Sven-Goran Eriksson Explains How He Would Solve England's Right-Back Conundrum
Gareth Southgate has picked four right-backs in his latest England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Sept. 20 through Sept. 22
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks, because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
