RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO