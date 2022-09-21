Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
State Road 229 project continues into Monday thanks to weather delays
— Weather delays have forced INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Construction to continue the milling and repaving project on State Road 229 in Batesville into early next week. The work is taking place south of State Road 46 and continues to Boehringer Street between Main and Smith until Monday (September 26).
wfft.com
Seara Burton procession route information
RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
Richmond police release funeral route for Officer Seara Burton
The Richmond Police Department has released the scheduled procession route from Richmond High School to Crown Hill Cemetery for Officer Seara Burton.
1017thepoint.com
PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN IN UNION COUNTY
(Union County, IN)--One person was struck by a train Wednesday in Union County. It happened at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon at a railroad trestle near Patterson Road. Multiple agencies responded and were able to locate and remove the man from the remote location. He was flown to a Level One trauma center. The man’s identity and condition have not been released.
WRBI Radio
Severe storms topple trees, power lines
— Heavy storms that rolled through Southeastern Indiana Wednesday evening left behind downed trees and power lines in some places. Ripley County Communications reported a number of trees and power lines toppled by the storms, especially along US 50 from Holton into Versailles. There were also reports of damage and...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
Holcomb directs flag flown at half-staff for Richmond Officer Seara Burton
Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered that flags be flown at half staff to honor slain Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70
LEWISBURG — At least one person is hurt following an accident on Eastbound Interstate 70 Friday afternoon. >>Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’. Crews from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of EB I-70 between State Route 503 and the Preble/Montgomery County line around 3:17 p.m., dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Funeral Monday for Indiana officer shot during traffic stop
The public funeral for an eastern Indiana police officer who died Sunday night after being shot in the head during a traffic stop will be held next week at a high school, her department said. The funeral for Officer Seara Burton, 28, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at...
WANE-TV
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
WISH-TV
Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
WRBI Radio
Toddler struck and killed by school transport van
— A toddler is dead after she was hit by a van in Switzerland County Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary investigation by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office indicates the driver of a school transport van for Amish children reportedly hit 23-month-old Rosalynn Christner while pulling out of a driveway on Brushy Fork Road in Pleasant.
