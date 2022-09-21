ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

State Road 229 project continues into Monday thanks to weather delays

— Weather delays have forced INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Construction to continue the milling and repaving project on State Road 229 in Batesville into early next week. The work is taking place south of State Road 46 and continues to Boehringer Street between Main and Smith until Monday (September 26).
BATESVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Seara Burton procession route information

RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.
RICHMOND, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street

Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batesville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Columbus, IN
City
Batesville, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
FOX59

Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN IN UNION COUNTY

(Union County, IN)--One person was struck by a train Wednesday in Union County. It happened at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon at a railroad trestle near Patterson Road. Multiple agencies responded and were able to locate and remove the man from the remote location. He was flown to a Level One trauma center. The man’s identity and condition have not been released.
UNION COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Severe storms topple trees, power lines

— Heavy storms that rolled through Southeastern Indiana Wednesday evening left behind downed trees and power lines in some places. Ripley County Communications reported a number of trees and power lines toppled by the storms, especially along US 50 from Holton into Versailles. There were also reports of damage and...
VERSAILLES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Indot#Rohe
WRBI Radio

Batesville Homecoming Parade Route

Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
BATESVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70

LEWISBURG — At least one person is hurt following an accident on Eastbound Interstate 70 Friday afternoon. >>Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’. Crews from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of EB I-70 between State Route 503 and the Preble/Montgomery County line around 3:17 p.m., dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.
LEWISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
shelbycountypost.com

Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major

The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WESTPORT, IN
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
RICHMOND, IN
WRBI Radio

Toddler struck and killed by school transport van

— A toddler is dead after she was hit by a van in Switzerland County Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary investigation by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office indicates the driver of a school transport van for Amish children reportedly hit 23-month-old Rosalynn Christner while pulling out of a driveway on Brushy Fork Road in Pleasant.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy