ESPN
Spain women's players deny calling for coach to be sacked, say they won't return until 'professional project' in place
A group of Spain players have denied claims from the Spanish FA they called for the team's coach to be fired but have reaffirmed their wish not to be selected until there is a commitment to a "professional project." On Thursday the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said 15 players from...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Borussia Dortmund could transfer Jude Bellignham for a bargain £83 fee -- if it's paid up front
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Dortmund could lose Bellingham...
ESPN
Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League
Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed...
ESPN
NJ/NY Gotham FC
52' Attempt saved. Debinha (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan. 49' Corner, Gotham FC. Conceded by Ryan Williams. 49' Attempt blocked. Midge Purce (Gotham FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Dalot scores twice as Portugal thrash Czechs 4-0 in Nations League
Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League group A2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
ESPN
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past Honduras in Miami
Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar. Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu...
ESPN
Paul Pogba extortion case takes bizarre twist with elder brother Mathias claims
A police investigation into allegations that France midfielder Paul Pogba was targeted by extortionists took a bizarre new twist Friday with his elder brother Mathias releasing a long string of videos taking aim at the 2018 World Cup winner, his entourage and wealthy lifestyle. More than 30 videos of Mathias...
