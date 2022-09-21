ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed...
MLS
ESPN

NJ/NY Gotham FC

52' Attempt saved. Debinha (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan. 49' Corner, Gotham FC. Conceded by Ryan Williams. 49' Attempt blocked. Midge Purce (Gotham FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked....
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Club#English#British#The Daily Telegraph#The Associated Press#American#Los Angeles Dodgers
ESPN

Dalot scores twice as Portugal thrash Czechs 4-0 in Nations League

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League group A2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
MLS
ESPN

Lionel Messi powers Argentina past Honduras in Miami

Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar. Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu...
SOCCER
ESPN

Paul Pogba extortion case takes bizarre twist with elder brother Mathias claims

A police investigation into allegations that France midfielder Paul Pogba was targeted by extortionists took a bizarre new twist Friday with his elder brother Mathias releasing a long string of videos taking aim at the 2018 World Cup winner, his entourage and wealthy lifestyle. More than 30 videos of Mathias...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy