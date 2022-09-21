Read full article on original website
kitsapdailynews.com
Local teams have some of top runners in state
Early in the season, the Bainbridge Spartan boys and girls cross country teams look like squads to beat in the Olympic League. Both won the huge Sehmel Homestead meet. Also, the boys were fourth at the 1A-4A division at Ultimook, while the girls were seventh. The boys are headlined by...
kitsapdailynews.com
Need for speed part of local’s love of cars
A Kitsap County man whose education in “Gearhead 101” started at a young age used much of the free time of his adult life to build, trade and sell more classic cars than he could ever count. Chuck Barker of Silverdale is known for his work on classic...
kitsapdailynews.com
Bremerton police make arrest after threatening call
A juvenile is in police custody after threatening students and faculty at Bremerton High School through a 911 call. The school was notified of a call placed by a student that the school says indicated a possible shooting. The high school posted that it went into lockdown around 10 a.m. Sept. 22 while Bremerton police responded. Nearby Olympic College was also put on high alert.
kitsapdailynews.com
PJ’s Market to be memorialized at new fire station
An old and cherished landmark for many in Port Orchard was finally demolished but will not be forgotten in the construction of a new fire station. The project has been years in the making, with the 3-acre property containing four parcels purchased in 2019. Fire chief Jeff Faucett said the property was purchased with the intent of improving emergency services in South Kitsap while also clearing out some older buildings.
