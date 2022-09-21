An old and cherished landmark for many in Port Orchard was finally demolished but will not be forgotten in the construction of a new fire station. The project has been years in the making, with the 3-acre property containing four parcels purchased in 2019. Fire chief Jeff Faucett said the property was purchased with the intent of improving emergency services in South Kitsap while also clearing out some older buildings.

