Miami, FL

Jae Crowder would welcome return to Miami?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Miami Heat have now emerged as a potential destination for Crowder, who himself was part of the team’s NBA Finals run in the bubble. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, word on the street is that Crowder “would welcome a return to the Heat.”

Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Heat adds 20th player but likely to begin season with 14, with two 2-way players as well. And feedback on two-way addition Darius Days; the Crowder dilemma; Bam feedback: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…9:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Heat completes their training camp roster tonight, signing guard Dru Smith as their 20th player. Where things stand, plus notes (posted earlier) on 2-way addition Darius Days, Bam and Jae Crowder: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:56 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes as camp nears, including: Heat hopes it has found another defender who can shoot with Days. And the Crowder quandary. And Bam feedback: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…4:28 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

During the Suns’ postseason run, the need for a consistent complementary scorer to help their stars was exposed.

For @basketbllnews, I explain why the Suns potentially offloading Jae Crowder to make room for Cam Johnson and Bojan Bogdanovic makes sense: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr…11:41 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Should Heat circle back to Jae Crowder? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:41 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/20/rep…10:01 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Should Heat circle back to Jae Crowder? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:18 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NBA scouts debate Heat’s best option at power forward. (As @Brian Windhorst noted today, Crowder is available. Heat likes him. Deal would be tricky from salary cap rule/comparable salary standpoint.) miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…9:35 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @Brian Windhorst. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor.

Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/g23IoiqfWw4:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jae Crowder has more career playoff points than

— Derrick Rose

— Tracy McGrady

— Jrue Holiday

— Anthony Davis

He’s made the playoffs in 9 of his 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rEE9EcDe2F3:50 PM

JR Smith: I’d rather have that bread you owe… -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / September 21, 2022

JR Smith: I’ll never understand not paying people when you owe em! But I’d be wrong if I got my money by any means. #paywhatyouowe nothing more nothing less -via Twitter @TheRealJRSmith / September 21, 2022

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appearing Monday on NBA Today, the Suns are actively in trade discussions around the league — particularly dangling veteran forward Jae Crowder. “They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.” -via basketballnews.com / September 20, 2022

The Associated Press

AP source: Pelicans' McCollum agrees to 2-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-2026 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans have not announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. McCollum was acquired from Portland shortly before last season's trade deadline and averaged 24.3 points after the trade, helping the Pelicans rally into playoff contention. The extension means the Pelicans will have their core of McCollum, power forward Zion Williamson and high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram all under contract through the next four seasons.
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka's shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making "unwanted comments" toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka's fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week's battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
