Jae Crowder would welcome return to Miami?

The Miami Heat have now emerged as a potential destination for Crowder, who himself was part of the team’s NBA Finals run in the bubble. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, word on the street is that Crowder “would welcome a return to the Heat.”

Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Heat adds 20th player but likely to begin season with 14, with two 2-way players as well. And feedback on two-way addition Darius Days; the Crowder dilemma; Bam feedback: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Heat completes their training camp roster tonight, signing guard Dru Smith as their 20th player. Where things stand, plus notes (posted earlier) on 2-way addition Darius Days, Bam and Jae Crowder: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:56 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes as camp nears, including: Heat hopes it has found another defender who can shoot with Days. And the Crowder quandary. And Bam feedback: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:28 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

During the Suns’ postseason run, the need for a consistent complementary scorer to help their stars was exposed.

For @basketbllnews, I explain why the Suns potentially offloading Jae Crowder to make room for Cam Johnson and Bojan Bogdanovic makes sense: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 11:41 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Should Heat circle back to Jae Crowder? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:41 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/20/rep… – 10:01 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Should Heat circle back to Jae Crowder? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:18 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NBA scouts debate Heat’s best option at power forward. (As @Brian Windhorst noted today, Crowder is available. Heat likes him. Deal would be tricky from salary cap rule/comparable salary standpoint.) miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:35 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @Brian Windhorst. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor.

Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/g23IoiqfWw – 4:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jae Crowder has more career playoff points than

— Derrick Rose

— Tracy McGrady

— Jrue Holiday

— Anthony Davis

He’s made the playoffs in 9 of his 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rEE9EcDe2F – 3:50 PM

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appearing Monday on NBA Today, the Suns are actively in trade discussions around the league — particularly dangling veteran forward Jae Crowder. “They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.” -via basketballnews.com / September 20, 2022