VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mason Kaplan threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Valparaiso rallied to beat San Diego 28-21 on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener. Kaplan threw a 2-yard TD pass to Barret Labus to give the Beacons (2-2, 1-0) their first lead at 20-14...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO