LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Parent and Family Association, part of the Office for Student Success, is welcoming all Wildcats and their families to join us in the Bluegrass for Family Weekend from Sept. 23-25, 2022. This will give parents a chance to experience a weekend on campus and learn about all the traditions and programs UK has to offer while making lifelong memories with their Wildcats. Family Weekend has been a tradition for years, and you will not want to miss it!

