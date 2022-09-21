Read full article on original website
zagsblog.com
Harvard lands Class of 2023 small forward Thomas Batties
Thomas Batties, the 6-foot-7 Class of 2023 small forward from Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) and Team Takeover, committed to Harvard on Saturday after visiting the school. Princeton, Yale, Colgate and Lehigh were also involved. “The biggest factor that led to my commitment was Coach [Tommy] Amaker,” he said. “Throughout...
zagsblog.com
Albany lands Class of 2023 wing Cornelius ‘Boog’ Robinson
Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 small forward from Camden (NJ) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU program, committed to coach Dwayne Killings and Albany on Saturday. He chose Albany over Fairfield and Monmouth. “I committed to UAlbany because it felt like home and the...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
'There's just no words': Linden football honors late teammate with emotional win
LINDEN – It was a beautiful first autumn Saturday, just perfect for a football game. Blue sky, not too hot, not too cold – perfect. Then you noticed the American flag at half-staff next to the field house and a makeshift memorial a couple first downs away from the entrance against a fence. Roses,...
