ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door

For movie lovers, it’s a debate as old as time: Was there enough room for Jack on the door that saved Rose’s life at the end of “Titanic”?. When Malala Yousafzai, the 25-year-old Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was grilled on the hot-button question by moderator Anna Kendrick, she didn’t hesitate to respond with “I think there was.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film

Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Screwvala
SFGate

Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in New Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is an assassin and mother who goes to great lengths to protect her daughter in a new teaser for The Mother. The film arrives in May via Netflix. In the film, Lopez portrays an assassin who has been in hiding as she’s being pursued by lethal enemies. She reemerges when she finds out her estranged daughter’s life is in danger as well.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Support Group#Tribeca#Rsvp#Blue Monkey Films#Amazon Prime Video#Uphaar#House

Comments / 0

Community Policy