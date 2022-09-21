Read full article on original website
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a...
‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu confesses breakup at Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco
Of all the places for an A-lister to publicly confide about a breakup, Dreamforce is a new one.
Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door
For movie lovers, it’s a debate as old as time: Was there enough room for Jack on the door that saved Rose’s life at the end of “Titanic”?. When Malala Yousafzai, the 25-year-old Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was grilled on the hot-button question by moderator Anna Kendrick, she didn’t hesitate to respond with “I think there was.”
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Disputes Report of On-Set Argument Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: ‘There Was Never a Screaming Match’
A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” issued a joint statement on Saturday, disputing a report that director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh got into an argument on the set of the film. The coalition of signees, which...
Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in New Trailer
Jennifer Lopez is an assassin and mother who goes to great lengths to protect her daughter in a new teaser for The Mother. The film arrives in May via Netflix. In the film, Lopez portrays an assassin who has been in hiding as she’s being pursued by lethal enemies. She reemerges when she finds out her estranged daughter’s life is in danger as well.
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
The best bands to see at Portola, San Francisco's newest music festival
The Portola Festival aims to fill the gap left by Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
