Beech Grove, IN

FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
truecrimedaily

Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WESTPORT, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major

The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

