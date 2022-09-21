Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Argument preceded deadly shooting on North Olney Street
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Indy's near northeast side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and Sherman Drive. An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of...
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side. The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a...
wrtv.com
3 shot, 2 critical, 1 dead following shooting outside Cumberland gas station
CUMBERLAND — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in Cumberland at a Speedway gas station. According to Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Woodland, one of the individuals died at the hospital and two others were transported in critical condition. The deceased victim was identified as Daeshua Reese, 29, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?” She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter […]
'Learn to put the guns down': Family responds to deadly Cumberland shooting
Three people were shot Wednesday evening in Cumberland at a Speedway gas station. According to Cumberland Chief Suzanne Woodland, one person died at the hospital and two others were transported
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
WIBC.com
Officer Seara Burton’s Procession to Go Through Downtown Indy, Expect Delays
INDIANAPOLIS–The funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will go from Richmond west on U.S. 40 all the way to downtown Indianapolis, then to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Richmond High School. Following the funeral will be the procession to her burial...
'He is unconscious, what did you give him?' | Delaware County man charged with selling drugs leading to other man's death
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County man is charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death. Anthony Tiller is accused of providing what is believed to be Oxycodone pills to Brian Bell, who later overdosed and died June 18. Detectives identified Tiller after checking Bell's phone and...
City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
Clayton man dies after incident at Hendricks County worksite
This morning, around 9:45 a.m., a 61-year-old Clayton man died when he was struck by equipment at a worksite near Coatesville.
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
Comments / 0