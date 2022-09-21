Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Reveals Teen Aegon II With Awesome Doctor Who Connection
There are set to be big changes in House of the Dragon Episode 6 as we're set for a major time leap that will take us a full decade after the fifth episode's disastrous royal wedding. That means new actors will be taking over the roles of some main characters including the children of King Viserys I Targaryen. The preview has finally revealed Prince Aegon II Targaryen as a teenager but the real surprise is the young actor's connection to Doctor Who!
